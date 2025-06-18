Anzeige
18.06.2025 17:10 Uhr
Human Appeal announces summertime UK Comedy Tour

Comedy Takeover 2025_Image

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the roaring success of its annual winter Comedy Tour over the last decade, one of the UK's leading humanitarian aid charities, Human Appeal, today announces its first ever summertime Comedy Tour.

Taking place across three major UK cities - London, Manchester and Birmingham - Human Appeal's summer Comedy Tour will feature some of the biggest names in the international comedy circuit: American actor and comic Omar Regan, who appeared in Hollywood films Rush Hour 2, American Sharia, and Five Thirteen; Ali Official, writer and comic best known for BBC Three show Muzlamic and for presenting the BBC 3 film Being British Bangladeshi; and Aatif Nawaz, writer and star of BBC Three comedy Muzlamic, who joins the Comedy Tour for the 9th year running.

Whereas Human Appeal's winter Comedy Tour reaches every corner of the UK at large capacity venues, the summer Comedy Tour features intimate shows for a much more personal audience experience.

Proceeds of the ticket sales for the summer Comedy Tour will support the charity's Gaza Emergency Appeal.

The dates and times of the summer Comedy Tour shows are as follows:

  • 20th August, London: Coliseum Suite, 300-310 High Road, Ilford, IG1 1QW
  • 21st August, Manchester: Vermilion, Lord N St, Hulme Hall Ln, Manchester M40 8AD
  • 22nd August, Birmingham: The Eastside Rooms, Woodcock Street, Birmingham, B7 4BL

Early bird tickets are available from13th June 2025 at just £7. Standard tickets will go sale on 13th July at £10. Further ticket information, including ticket bundles and VIP packages can be found here.

Announcing the news, Razwan Faraz, UK Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal, adds, "Our annual winter Comedy Tour has just celebrated its 10th anniversary, and following its success spreading festive cheer year on year, we felt it was time to expand our much-loved event. This is the first time we are bringing the Comedy Tour to smaller venues for much more intimate shows, during the summer months and bring comedy cheer all year round."

Tickets are available to purchase here.

About Human Appeal

Human Appealis a fully independent British humanitarian charity based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 as a registered and regulated UK charity that runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations such as the UN. Its purpose is to save and transform lives through emergency aid response and sustainable development programmes at home and abroad across 25 countries worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5398c4d-83b8-45bb-9b83-581d7a34c4d0



Media Contact Grace Tucker grace@mediafoundry.london humanappeal@mediafoundry.london 02030111023

