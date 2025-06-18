Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025
18.06.2025 17:12 Uhr
Consumer Technology Association: CTA to Host Startup Pitch Competition in Lisbon Ahead of CES 2026

CTA spotlights five innovative Portuguese startups during annual CEO Summit

ARLINGTON, Va., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® will host a startup pitch competition on June 23 in Lisbon during CTA's annual CEO Summit. The event will gather visionary startups and top investors in the region. The winning startup will receive complimentary exhibit space at Eureka Park, the global stage for startups, at CES® 2026 in Las Vegas.

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® Logo

"Lisbon is one of the innovation capitals of Europe, making it the perfect place to host this pitch competition," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. "We're thrilled to highlight some of Europe's vibrant new startups and look forward to welcoming the winner to CES 2026 next January."

Five Portuguese startups will present their innovations to a panel of investor judges, including Rita Branco, Impact Partner, 3xP Global Investments; Cintia Mano, CEO & Co-Founder, COREangels; Tomás Penaguião, Partner, Bynd Venture Capital; João Pereira, Director, Digital Portugal Ventures; and Diogo Teixeira, Co-Founder and CEO, Beta-i. Participating startups include:

  • Bandora Systems - SaaS platform using machine learning to optimize building energy
  • Enhanced Fertility - At-home testing enabling data-driven fertility treatment
  • iLoF - Uses AI to accelerate the future of personalized drug discovery and development
  • Mantis-AI - Media-tech company transforming raw video and data with AI
  • Musiversal - Subscription-based service enabling music collaboration and production

"When the going gets tough, innovators show up to find solutions. We are thrilled to bring together Portuguese startups improving lives and solving some of the world's biggest challenges," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "From early-stage disruptors to unicorns, Portugal is proving it can compete on a global scale, and we invite Portuguese startups to CES 2026."

Eureka Park is where startups from around the world debut transformative technologies, meet investors, and forge partnerships. Learn more or apply to exhibit at Eureka Park at CES 2026 in Las Vegas here.

The startup competition coincides with the annual Consumer Technology Association CEO Summit from June 22-26. The summit features founders and chief executives from top companies across the world. Attendees include leaders from Abbott, Amazon, Coactive AI, Crutchfield Corporation, Cyabra, Google, Siemens, Sony, Walmart, and more.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:
As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators - from startups to global brands - helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® - the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

About CES®:
CES is the most powerful tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491221/CTALogo_Color_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cta-to-host-startup-pitch-competition-in-lisbon-ahead-of-ces-2026-302485361.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
