Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
WKN: A2P09K | ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IS
Tradegate
18.06.25 | 17:25
369,10 Euro
+0,46 % +1,70
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2025 17:14 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trane Technologies' Cal Krause Named to Trellis 30 Under 30 List

SWORDS, IE / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, is proud to announce Cal Krause has been named to the Trellis 30 Under 30 list for 2025.

This recognition highlights Cal's exceptional contributions to mitigating climate challenges through his innovative work in reducing embodied carbon in key materials. He joins an esteemed group of 270 rising young sustainability professionals who have been honored since the list's inception in 2016.

Cal graduated from the University of Michigan with a BSE in Industrial & Operations Engineering and a minor in Environmental Science. He started his career at Trane Technologies as a Material Planner at the company's Vidalia, Georgia plant, later advancing to Associate Category Manager for Steel, where he focused on integrating more sustainable options into the company's sourcing strategies.

In 2022, Cal transitioned to the corporate sustainability team as an Embodied Carbon Specialist, and by 2024, he was promoted to Operational Impacts Manager. In this role, Cal leads Trane Technologies' efforts to reduce embodied carbon and is spearheading the company's commitment to a 40% reduction in embodied carbon in key materials by 2030.

Under Cal's leadership, Trane Technologies joined the First Movers Coalition and SteelZero, resulting in millions of HVAC systems now containing low-carbon steel. His work in the Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability (CEES) is a testament to Trane Technologies' commitment to integrating sustainability practices into its operations and advancing its net-zero goals.

# # #

About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/trane-technologies-cal-krause-named-to-trellis-30-under-30-list-1040900

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
