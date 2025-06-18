Backed by $2 Million, Droplet IV is Set to Launch its Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device in EU & US in 2026

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Droplet IV today announced the successful completion of a $2 million funding round to enable launch of its first automatic IV-line flushing device in the EU and US markets. The device addresses a critical need among nurses, who currently spend significant time manually flushing IV-lines to clear residual medication from IV lines.

The financing round marks the company's first external investment and includes backing from leading healthcare investors, such as the former executive of ConvaTec, members of experienced MedTech family offices, and seasoned angel investors with nursing and clinical backgrounds.

"The clinical relevance of Droplet IV's technology is clear," said John Lindskog, former executive of ConvaTec and Cimon Medical. "It fills a critical gap in IV medication safety and efficiency - a long-overdue solution for hospitals worldwide."

Droplet IV's total funding now exceeds $5 million, including more than $3 million in non-dilutive grants and previous funding from the BioInnovation Institute, Europe's leading life science accelerator.

The company now has the capital needed to complete its final regulatory and clinical milestones and commercial launch the product in both the European and U.S. markets by 2026.

"We get inquiries from nurses regularly asking when they can have the product" said Marcus Bech, CEO of Droplet IV. "This funding will enable us to make it available to our customers already next year, and I am I'm incredibly proud to have attracted investors with such deep expertise and commitment to help us fulfill this mission"

Automated IV flushing is gaining increased recognition in clinical settings - especially in areas where accurate medication dosing is critical. Yet no streamlined, automatic solutions currently exist. Nurses are often burdened with time-consuming manual flushing procedures that introduce variability and increase the risk of error.

"I'm excited to see Droplet IV speeding up access to this much-needed technology," said Lisa Gorski, a leading U.S.-based Key Opinion Leader (KOL) in IV therapy and Clinical Advisor to Droplet IV. "Nurses need simple, reliable tools to ensure safe and consistent flushing without it becoming a daily burden."

The strength of the investor group speaks to both the market's unmet need and the innovation behind Droplet IV's platform.

