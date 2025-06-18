Truck Loading Market Size to Reach $26.0 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 3.5% CAGR: The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global truck loading market is observing significant growth owing to sustainability trends across the globe.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The truck loading market analysis focuses on a vast array of applications that are expected to determine market strength in the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The Truck Loading Market was valued at US$ 20.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 26.0 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during 2025-2031. The global e-commerce sector is experiencing rapid growth as more consumers turn to online shopping due to its convenience and wide range of products. As per the recent analysis, e-commerce accounts for 22% of the total retail sales in 2023. This shift in consumer behavior has created challenges for retailers to ensure fast and efficient product delivery. In response, there has been a significant increase in investments in logistics technologies, such as sorting systems and automated loading systems, among others, all aimed at improving delivery speed and reliability. Offering same-day and next-day delivery options has become a key competitive edge for e-commerce businesses. Thus, e-commerce companies across the globe are focusing on reducing product handling time. As a result, the demand for automated loading systems has increased, ultimately driving the market. Expansion of logistic's industry: The demand for the transportation and logistics industry is increasing owing to the expansion of the manufacturing industry, industrialization, and globalization, among others. The global manufacturing output in 2019 was US$ 14 Trillion; however, in 2023, the output reached to US$ 16 Trillion. This shows the expansion of manufacturing output. As the output increased, the demand for transportation and logistics increased. Such an increase in transportation and logistics led to increased demand for truck-loading systems, ultimately driving the market. Expansion in Charging Infrastructure: Significant investments in developing charging infrastructure is another factor that has supported the market growth in the past and is expected to drive the adoption of truck loadings during the forecast period. As per the data published by the International Energy Agency in 2024, the United Kingdom is projected to install approximately 300 000 public chargers by 2030. Further, in January 2024, the US government announced US$ 46 million for the development of electric charging infrastructure in 16 US States. This investment was a part of achieving the goal of 500,000 public EV ports by 2030. Thus, as the charging infrastructure is developing across the globe, the adoption of truck loading is projected to increase during the forecast period. Investments in Warehouse Automation: The global logistics and warehousing sectors are experiencing significant growth, driven by e-commerce, increased manufacturing, and rising consumption. However, challenges such as complex supply chains, inefficiencies, and the need for faster deliveries are demanding the industry to innovate. Warehouse automation is seen as a key solution to address these issues, boosting productivity, reducing labor costs, minimizing errors, and optimizing inventory management. As warehouses grow in number to meet the demands of e-commerce and last-mile deliveries, the need for efficient automated material handling systems and truck loading system intensifies. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on the type of loading equipment, the market is categorized into forklifts, cranes, conveyor systems, pallet jacks, and others. The forklift segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on loading technique, the market is categorized into automated loading and semi-automated loading. The semi-automated loading segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on end-use industry, the market is categorized into retail, construction, manufacturing, and logistics. The retail segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on weight capacity, the market is segmented into light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty. Light duty segmented is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The truck loading market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the truck loading Market are Toyota, KION Group, Jungheinrich AG, Crown Equipment Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Anhui Heli, Manitou, Hangcha Group, Liebherr, Manitowoc Cranes, Konecranes, Zoomlion, Xuzhou Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd (XCMG).

Global Headlines on Truck Loading

Toyota announced the launch of new line of electric, pneumatic forklifts with 48V and 80V models. These models are built to withstand outdoor terrain and work in various weather conditions, making them ideal for retail applications such as lumberyards, home centers, landscaping, and store support applications.

Konecranes launched its flagship Konecranes X-series industrial crane, the successor to its popular CXT model with a new compact design.

Conclusion

The market is expected to witness tremendous growth in the coming years owing to industrialization, government investments, development of advanced technology and the increasing commercial vehicle sales across different regions. The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers, and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

