PSCI Endorses My Green Lab's Converge Supplier Initiative To Cut Scope 3 Emissions in Pharma

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / New endorsement signals growing momentum toward sustainability in pharmaceutical supply chains.

My Green Lab®, the world's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing sustainability in scientific research, today announces that its Converge Supplier Initiative has been endorsed by the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI). This endorsement from PSCI-the leading membership association for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies united to deliver responsible value chains-underscores growing momentum across the pharmaceutical industry to reduce supply chain (Scope 3) emissions and foster more sustainable lab operations.

My Green Lab's Converge Supplier Initiative is a unique industry collaboration designed to support pharmaceutical suppliers-including Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), and Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)-in achieving My Green Lab® Certification. This certification framework enables suppliers to reduce environmental impact, cut energy and water use, lower costs, and align lab operations with corporate sustainability goals.

Leading pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, MilliporeSigma, Takeda, and UCB, have not only walked the talk by implementing My Green Lab Certification in their own labs to drive down emissions, but also have joined forces to educate and empower their outsourced research partners through the Converge Supplier Initiative. To date, over 147 supplier organizations have joined the initiative, with 32 already completing pilot certifications.

"The research supply chain represents a significant portion of the pharmaceutical industry's environmental footprint," said James Connelly, CEO of My Green Lab. "This endorsement by PSCI reinforces the power of collaborative action and positions the Converge Supplier Initiative as a proven, scalable solution for driving impact reduction on the ground in the labs across the industry."

PSCI unites pharmaceutical and healthcare companies to advance responsible supply chain practices and drive improved safety, environmental, and social outcomes across the global value chain. Together, PSCI and My Green Lab are aligned in their vision for a more sustainable and collaborative future in science.

"Bristol Myers Squibb is excited to see two important relationships come together with PSCI and Converge. With Converge providing a hands-on, practical approach for suppliers with lab operations to address their footprint through My Green Lab Certification, it dovetails well with PSCI's drive to see the adoption of sustainable practices in pharmaceutical supply chains. This partnership can accelerate the critical need for pharmaceutical supply chains to reduce their footprint while continuing their missions of delivering for patients," said Devin Carsdale, Associate Director of Sustainability at Bristol Myers Squibb and PSCI Decarbonization Team Co-Lead.

"We proudly operate 17 labs globally, all of which have achieved My Green Lab Certification," said Bill Sterling, Senior Director of Global Environmental Health and Safety at IQVIA Laboratories. "The My Green Lab program has been instrumental in fostering a culture of sustainability and engaging employees at all sites. It helps support our mission to accelerate innovation for a healthier world and features prominently in our annual sustainability report."

PSCI's endorsement also supports the broader United Nations-backed Race to Zero campaign, which calls for 95% of participating organizations' laboratories globally to achieve My Green Lab Certification at the highest 'Green' Level by 2030, a critical milestone in the path of net-zero emissions in science.

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab® is a nonprofit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products-bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are some of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully crafted framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists and lab professionals to make positive changes in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work.

My Green Lab® Certification isthe world's most trusted green lab certification, guiding scientists and lab teams toward actionable sustainability practices. Supported by third-party verification from Impact Laboratories, My Green Lab Certification has engaged over 4,360 labs in 50 countries, reaching over 46,800 scientists (as of June 2025).

For media requests, contact Christina Creager at christina.creager@mygreenlab.org.

For more information about My Green Lab, visit mygreenlab.org.

About PSCI

At the heart of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative(PSCI) is the leading collaborative member association committed to promoting responsible supply chain management. Established in 2006 and legally formed as a nonprofit in 2013, the PSCI and its members focus on improving safety, environmental, and social outcomes across the global pharmaceutical value chain. Members deliver impact through three key strands of work (Audit, Capability Building, and Projects), which together drive best practices across the industry, supporting both members and suppliers to speak with one voice on responsible practices and enable efficiency and transparency.

For more information about the PSCI, visit pscinitiative.org.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from My Green Lab on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: My Green Lab

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/my-green-lab

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: My Green Lab

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/psci-endorses-my-green-labs-converge-supplier-initiative-to-cut-scope-3-emissions-in-phar-1040906