Celebrate the Bond Between People and Pets With Beyond Memories' Personalized Crystal Keepsakes

Beyond Memories introduces premium 3D photo crystals that turn your most cherished moments into timeless laser-engraved keepsakes-just in time for Father's Day, pet memorials, and heartfelt gifts.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Beyond Memories, a leading creator of personalized 3D photo crystal gifts, is proud to unveil a heartfelt new addition to its collection-custom crystal keepsakes made just for pet lovers. With the rise in pet adoptions and growing appreciation for furry companions, this new line helps customers honor their beloved animals in a truly unique way.

3D Crystal Love (Heart Shape)



Each crystal is laser-engraved with a 3D image of the customer's pet using cutting-edge 4K precision technology. Whether it's a loyal dog, curious cat, or any cherished companion, Beyond Memories turns a favorite photo into a lasting tribute-capturing not just the image, but the emotion.

"Pets are more than animals-they're family," said Milo Freitas, Executive of Beyond Memories. "We created this line so pet owners could keep their companions close, even when they're far apart or have passed on."

These custom crystals come in multiple shapes and sizes, including heart, rectangle, and square, and arrive in a gift-ready box-perfect for birthdays, memorials, or just because.

Features Include:

Free text engraving for pet names, dates, or messages

Premium gift box included

Fast shipping and easy online customization

Optional LED light base to illuminate the engraving

Availability:

The Pet Collection is now available exclusively at beyond-memories.com. Orders placed this week qualify for 10% off with code PETLOVER99.

About Beyond Memories

Founded in 2012, Beyond Memories specializes in transforming meaningful moments into stunning crystal keepsakes. The company serves over 100,000 customers annually and is committed to helping people honor what matters most.

