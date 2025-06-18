GoodData Recognized in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms

GoodData recognized by Gartner® for ability to execute and completeness of vision.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / GoodData, the AI-native analytics platform, today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms. Recognized as a Niche Player, GoodData was acknowledged for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

At the core of GoodData's platform is its composability strategy, powered by open source technology, multi-tenancy framework, and an open semantic layer, giving data teams the ability to define metrics once and reuse them across every dashboard, application, or tool in the enterprise. This ensures consistent, governed insights at scale while aligning analytics with business logic and objectives.

"GoodData was built for a world where analytics isn't a nice-to-have. It is a critical part of the enterprise data landscape, and we believe that our inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to the demand for interoperable analytics platforms that treat analytics as code and fit seamlessly into the modern DevOps and product development lifecycle."

Roman Stanek, CEO and Founder of GoodData.

With its analytics-as-code approach, GoodData enables development teams to build and extend data experiences like any other software component. This empowers teams to automate development with CI/CD pipelines, fully customize the user experience through APIs and embedded components, and ensure trust in the data through automated testing and version control.

Additionally, GoodData's commitment to interoperability sets it apart. Native features like FlexConnect and metadata ingestion from third-party BI tools allow teams to unify data across silos and ecosystems without duplicating or moving data. The platform's zero-copy architecture enhances performance while maintaining data integrity and governance.

"GoodData's flexibility to integrate into any backend setup has proven to provide maximum flexibility for our engineering needs."

VP, Product in the Banking sector; from Gartner® Peer Insights review

"The future of BI is not in monolithic dashboards - it's in flexible, embedded, and governed insights that live where decisions are made. By focusing on analytics-as-code and end-to-end composability, we're equipping data and product teams with the tools they need to innovate faster and smarter."

Ryan Dolley, VP of Product Strategy at GoodData

In our opinion, GoodData's position in the Magic Quadrant underscores a market shift toward developer-centric analytics platforms that seamlessly integrate into today's complex data stacks and product environments. Read the full Gartner® Magic Quadrant report to see a complete analysis of GoodData's strengths and cautions.

About GoodData

GoodData is the AI-native analytics platform built for speed, scale, and trust, helping companies deliver real-time insights - embedded, branded, and everywhere your users need them.

Founded in 2007, and with offices in both the U.S. and Europe, GoodData serves over 140,000 of the world's top companies and 3.2 million users, helping them drive meaningful change and maximize the value of their data.

For more information, visit GoodData's website and follow GoodData on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Medium .

