Newly Launched Messaging Platform, aOK, Combats Romance Scams and Catfishing Using Innovative Technology

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Dating is set to become safer with the launch of aOK , a new chat app that allows users to verify their matches and chat securely. As the risks surrounding romance fraud and catfishing continue to grow, aOK offers a simple and effective way for daters to continue conversations in a trusted environment once their conversations progress from dating apps or in real life.

At present, there are limited ways for users to verify if someone they meet on a dating app is who they say they are, especially once they move off app. aOK, which officially launched last month, facilitates safer online dating. In order to join aOK, each user must confirm their identity using a government-issued ID, such as a passport or national identity card. This means that every user has confirmed their identity to onboard onto aOK, in the knowledge that it is a secure platform that does not store or sell personal data. This helps to protect both users and prevent the risk of romance scams and fake accounts. aOK also helps online dating platforms avoid reputation damage by providing a verification solution for users.

The ramifications of romance scams have reached staggering levels. In the UK, romance scams cost victims £94.7 million in the last year, with reports showing this cost each individual an average loss of over £10,000. In the US, the amount of money lost to romance scams was $1.3 billion in 2024, a sharp increase from previous years. This means that the need for robust identity verification when online dating is more urgent than ever.

At present, conversations between online daters often move off platforms like Tinder or Bumble to less secure spaces such as WhatsApp or Instagram, which leave users vulnerable to the risks surrounding online scams. In the Online Dating Report 2025 by TransUnion, over 80% of singles said they would verify themselves for a safer dating experience, and 70% would pay to verify themselves and/or their date.

David Morgan, CEO of aOK, stated: "We're entering an era where trust must be at the heart of every digital interaction due to the rapidly increasing risks of romance scams and fake profiles. aOK has been designed to give users the confidence that the person they're opening their heart to is exactly who they say they are. Legacy dating apps are slow to acknowledge or solve the problem, so we created aOK. The effects of romance scams can be devastating both financially and emotionally. aOK offers a solution for users to mitigate the dangers of online dating and date safely".

About aOK

With verified identity at its core, aOK is an invite-only messaging channel dedicated to creating a safe environment where users can avoid romance scammers and bot matches.

Regardless of how or where you meet, most relationships begin online, and because the identity of every user is verified, aOK is a safe space for users to chat with potential matches with the assurance that they are who they claim to be.

Users control their connections on aOK, which means they never have to interact with strangers again. This reduces the risks surrounding scams, fake accounts, and bots - just real people.

aOK uses strong end-to-end encryption that gives users complete control over their data and keeps communication completely private. Built on privacy-first infrastructure, aOK cannot monitor any communication between its users and does not store any personally identifying information on its servers. aOK does not track users and prides itself on never selling user data.

aOK is now available to download here .

Media Contact:

Rebekah Sawyers

Email:

Marketing@aokapp.com

SOURCE: aOK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/newly-launched-messaging-platform-aok-combats-romance-scams-and-c-1040857