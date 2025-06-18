Anzeige
18.06.2025
Phone Ninjas Names Nicole Marcellino as Official Brand Ambassador

Trusted On-Air Personality Brings Industry Voice to Dealership Training Movement

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Phone Ninjas, the automotive industry's leader in dealership-specific coaching and training, proudly announces the appointment of Nicole Marcellino as its official Brand Ambassador. A familiar face from news media, recent campaigns, and video content, Nicole's role now expands to help amplify the company's mission: transforming how dealerships communicate in all customer-facing channels.

Nicole Marcellino

Nicole Marcellino
Phone Ninjas New Brand Ambassador

"Nicole's voice and presence have already made an impact," said Chris Vitale, COO and Partner at Phone Ninjas. "We're formalizing her role as Brand Ambassador because she connects with our audience and brings clarity to why communication performance matters. Her involvement helps dealerships see the opportunity in every interaction."

Marcellino, known for her broadcasting background and approachable delivery, will serve as the face of future campaigns, training content, and dealer-facing events. Her appointment comes as Phone Ninjas continues to invest in its Active Coaching Method and expand its national (and international) footprint.

"I've seen firsthand how much missed opportunity there is due to communication fumbles…" said Marcellino. "Phone Ninjas doesn't just talk about it-they're actually fixing it. I'm proud to represent a brand that helps people do their jobs better while at the same time offering a customer-centric experience for the public."

Phone Ninjas delivers agent certifications, call scoring, call summaries, active line audits, critical feedback on calls, and highly effective scripts. With an emphasis on the correct way to set more appointments that show, the company drives measurable results by improving all customer-facing communications, whether it's on the phone, the web, chat, text, or in person.

About Phone Ninjas

Founded in 2010, Phone Ninjas helps businesses master all client-facing communications with one goal in mind: better conversations that lead to better results. Through expertly designed ongoing coaching and training programs that support the sales, service, and parts departments, Phone Ninjas helps dealers turn all client interactions into appointments that show and buy.

Contact Information

Chris Vitale
COO | Partner
chrisv@phoneninjas.com
4403648009

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Apsy2xOi2dc

.

SOURCE: Phone Ninjas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/phone-ninjas-names-nicole-marcellino-as-official-brand-ambassador-1040891

