Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 18:06 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sensor Tower acquires Live-Ops platform Playliner, expanding insights on top mobile games

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensor Tower, a leading provider of insights on the digital economy, announced today that it has acquired Playliner, a trusted source of data for Live Operations (Live Ops) within top mobile games. With this acquisition, Sensor Tower deepens its commitment to delivering the most comprehensive and actionable gaming insights in the industry.

Live Ops, which refers to the ongoing updates and enhancements to a game throughout the game's lifecycle, is a meaningful driver of success for top mobile games, and has been a boon for evergreen titles such as Supercell's Clash of Clans and Microsoft/King's Candy Crush. As the gaming market reaches $250 Billion in consumer spend, evergreen games utilizing Live Ops comprise more than 50% of total consumer spending on in-app purchases - signaling a meaningful shift in how games generate long-term value.

"Playliner brings a powerful new layer of insight to Sensor Tower's mobile gaming suite," said Oliver Yeh, CEO of Sensor Tower. "By integrating Playliner's Live Ops data, we're strengthening our position as the definitive platform for gaming intelligence, covering everything from pre-launch market sizing to post-launch engagement and monetization. Further, as more non-gaming apps apply Live Ops to drive engagement and monetization, we see the potential to provide these metrics to a broader universe of apps."

Founded in Finland, Playliner tracks and analyzes Live Ops across top mobile titles, offering publishers detailed intelligence on event cadence, monetization tactics, and player engagement. Industry leaders including Applovin, Playtika, and Playrix trust Playliner and its product suite as an essential resource to optimize game performance and benchmark against the market.

"We're thrilled to join Sensor Tower and bring Live Ops insights into the industry's leading platform for gaming intelligence," said Kirill Razumovskiy, Founder and CEO of Playliner. "Together, we can unlock unique insights into what makes mobile games succeed-and help our customers act on them."

This acquisition follows Sensor Tower's recent acquisition of PC/Console data provider Video Game Insights.

About Sensor Tower

Sensor Tower is the leading source of mobile app, digital advertising, retail media, and audience insights for the largest brands and app publishers across the globe. With a mission to measure the world's digital economy, Sensor Tower's award-winning platform delivers unmatched visibility into the mobile app and digital ecosystem, empowering organizations to stay ahead of changing market dynamics and make informed, strategic decisions.

Founded in 2013, Sensor Tower's mobile app insights have helped marketers, app, and game developers demystify the mobile app ecosystem with visibility into usage, engagement, and paid acquisition strategies. Today, Sensor Tower's digital market insights platform has expanded to include Audience, Retail Media, and Digital Advertising Insights (formerly Pathmatics), helping brands and advertisers understand their competitor's advertising strategies and audiences across web, social, and mobile. Learn more at www.sensortower.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sensor-tower-acquires-live-ops-platform-playliner-expanding-insights-on-top-mobile-games-302484440.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.