18.06.2025
Form Technologies, Inc.: Signicast Acquires FS Precision, Adding Titanium Casting Capabilities to Expand Aerospace and Defense Offerings

HUTCHINS, Texas, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Signicast, a Form Technologies company and a leading provider of precision investment casting solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of FS Precision, a strategic move that adds titanium casting to its portfolio and further strengthens its position in the aerospace and defense industries. The acquisition includes FS Precision's intellectual property and specialized equipment, which Signicast has since upgraded, enabling the company to meet growing demand for titanium and other high-performance alloys across critical applications.

Signicast - A Form Technologies Company Logo

The integration of FS Precision's technology enhances Signicast's ability to deliver fully integrated solutions-from inception to final assembly-while providing expanded capabilities in vacuum alloy manufacturing, advanced machining, sub-assembly, and packaging, ensuring comprehensive production solutions under one roof.

Expanding Expertise in Aerospace and Defense

With AS9100, NADCAP, and SOPHIA certifications, Signicast has established itself as a clear expert in the aerospace and defense sectors. The acquisition of FS Precision allows the company to take a significant step into the world of vacuum alloy manufacturing, particularly with titanium-a critical material for aerospace and defense applications. With this acquisition, Signicast is now able to offer titanium casting as part of its portfolio, further reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-performance components for these demanding industries.

Growing Capacity and Capabilities

Production has already commenced at Signicast's Hutchins, TX facility, leveraging the new capabilities acquired from FS Precision. This facility will serve as the cornerstone for growth in the vacuum alloy and titanium manufacturing markets. Signicast is also planning to further expand its capacity to meet growing demand from the aerospace, defense, and other advanced manufacturing markets.

Strategic Vision for the Future

"The acquisition of FS Precision represents a major milestone for Signicast," said Marc Riquelme, President of Signicast, "By combining FS Precision's expertise with our own advanced manufacturing capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to serve the aerospace and defense markets with innovative, high-quality solutions. This acquisition reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and driving growth across key industries."

Signicast's expanded portfolio now includes capabilities in titanium and vacuum alloy manufacturing, ensuring the delivery of durable, lightweight, and high-performing components essential for critical applications.

About Signicast

Signicast, a division of the Form Technologies group of precision metal manufacturers, is a global leader in precision investment casting, delivering fully integrated manufacturing solutions for a variety of industries, including aerospace, defense, medical, and automotive. With advanced facilities and a commitment to innovation, Signicast provides unmatched quality and expertise from design to final assembly.

For more information, please visit www.signicast.com.

Media Contact:

MarketingFormTechnologies@formtechnologies.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679480/SIGNICAST_RGB_PRIMARY_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signicast-acquires-fs-precision-adding-titanium-casting-capabilities-to-expand-aerospace-and-defense-offerings-302485443.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
