SAAB AB: France announces intention to procure GlobalEye from Saab

Saab and the French defence procurement agency, Direction générale de l'armement (DGA), have today signed a joint declaration of intent regarding the sale of Saab's GlobalEye Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft to France, including ground equipment, training and support.

The joint declaration of intent, which was signed today at the Paris Air Show, includes DGA's intention to procure two GlobalEye aircraft from Saab. The joint declaration of intent also includes an option for DGA to purchase two additional aircraft.

A final notification process to complete the procurement will now follow. The DGA has stated that a contract is expected to be finalised in the coming months. The parties have not yet entered into a contract and Saab has not yet received an order for GlobalEye from France.

"We welcome today's announcement by France about the intention to procure GlobalEye, which will enhance the French Armed Forces' situational awareness and threat detection across the air, land and sea domains. Our solution will enable France to maintain full sovereign control of its airborne early warning and control capability," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

GlobalEye is an advanced multi-domain AEW&C solution with an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land. By providing real-time information to air forces, armies and navies, GlobalEye enables enhanced situational awareness of the surrounding areas and early detection of threats.



