Mittwoch, 18.06.2025
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
18.06.25 | 18:45
45,075 Euro
+2,48 % +1,090
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SAAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,92545,06518:46
44,91545,07518:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2025 18:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SAAB AB: France announces intention to procure GlobalEye from Saab

Saab and the French defence procurement agency, Direction générale de l'armement (DGA), have today signed a joint declaration of intent regarding the sale of Saab's GlobalEye Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft to France, including ground equipment, training and support.

The joint declaration of intent, which was signed today at the Paris Air Show, includes DGA's intention to procure two GlobalEye aircraft from Saab. The joint declaration of intent also includes an option for DGA to purchase two additional aircraft.

A final notification process to complete the procurement will now follow. The DGA has stated that a contract is expected to be finalised in the coming months. The parties have not yet entered into a contract and Saab has not yet received an order for GlobalEye from France.

"We welcome today's announcement by France about the intention to procure GlobalEye, which will enhance the French Armed Forces' situational awareness and threat detection across the air, land and sea domains. Our solution will enable France to maintain full sovereign control of its airborne early warning and control capability," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

GlobalEye is an advanced multi-domain AEW&C solution with an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land. By providing real-time information to air forces, armies and navies, GlobalEye enables enhanced situational awareness of the surrounding areas and early detection of threats.

Contact

Saab Press Centre
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.