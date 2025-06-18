RIBER reaffirms its strategic roadmap at the Annual General Meeting held on June 18, 2025





Bezons, June 18, 2025 - 5:45 PM - RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment for the semiconductor industry, held its Annual General Meeting today, chaired by Mrs. Annie Geoffroy, Chairwoman of the Company's Board of Directors.

All of the resolutions submitted to the vote were approved, including:

The approval of the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year.

The appropriation of 2024 earnings and the distribution of a cash payout based on reimbursing part of the issue premium for €0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date will be June 23, 2025, followed by payment on June 25, 2025.

The approval of the Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements.

The authorizations granted to the Board of Directors to carry out transactions on the Company's shares and to reduce the share capital by canceling treasury shares.

A clear, forward-looking strategy

During the Annual General Meeting, Annie Geoffroy reviewed RIBER's performance and reaffirmed the relevance of its strategic roadmap. Built on a culture of excellence, continuous innovation, strong customer focus, and an agile organization, this strategy positions RIBER at the forefront of major transformations in the semiconductor industry, including the emergence of silicon-based integrated photonics (PICs).

Several examples of the Company's innovation momentum were shared, particularly the exclusive preview of ROSIE (Riber Oxide Silicon Epitaxy), an advanced platform designed for oxide growth on 300 mm wafers and fully compatible with SEMI standards.

Representing a genuine technological breakthrough, ROSIE paves the way for automated production of epiwafers tailored to the new integration needs of advanced materials in microelectronics. The platform targets several fast-growing markets:

ultra-fast optical communications, particularly the Datacom / Telecom segments,

optical computing,

photonic quantum technologies.





This structuring project is now entering its industrialization phase, following the signature of a strategic partnership with the Novo Nordisk Foundation Quantum Computing Programme (NQCP). The agreement includes the qualification of the ROSIE process for depositing functional oxides on silicon, as well as the sale of the platform's first unit, scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2025.

This strategic milestone highlights RIBER's ambition to become an integral part of silicon fab production lines and reflects the industry's recognition of the Company's technological expertise, particularly from a global quantum research leader.

A confirmed roadmap and strengthened outlook

In conclusion, Annie Geoffroy emphasized the strength of RIBER's strategic positioning: "Our strategy is guiding us with clarity and relevance. In a high-potential semiconductor sector, we are continuing to grow, driven by solid commercial momentum for our MBE equipment. At the same time, we are enhancing our growth and diversification potential with the industrial rollout of ROSIE and the emergence of new commercial opportunities in silicon-based integrated photonics."

The Company would like to thank all the shareholders who took part in the General Meeting. Quorum conditions and full voting results will be published shortly on the Company's website: www.riber.com

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductors that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing. RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

