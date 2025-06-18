The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.: The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Considers a Strategic Sale or International Collaboration in the Indices Field

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of TASE (TASE: TASE) in its meeting today authorized TASE's management to review strategic initiatives in relation to its index activity, including a partial or full sale of the operations, joint venture or other collaboration framework with one or more of the leading international index operators. Jefferies, a leading global investment bank, has been selected to advise TASE in sourcing and evaluating suitable partners.

This initiative is an integral part of TASE's ongoing efforts to enhance the global exposure of public companies to international investors through the TASE indices and underscores the resilience of the Israeli capital market, despite ongoing war. It complements TASE's broader reform initiatives, including the planned transition to Monday through Friday trading in the beginning of 2026.

Ittai Ben-Zeev, TASE CEO, said today: "The ongoing conflict and the local challenges facing the State of Israel have not, for a single day, halted the activity of the local capital market. These challenging times underscore the central role of an active capital market and TASE's vital importance to the Israeli economy, serving as an anchor for both domestic and international investors. It is imperative that we continuously assess strategies for bolstering our capital markets and enhancing international engagement and participation in our market."

