18.06.2025
Punta Pacifica Realty: Gamboa: Panama's Lush Escape Captivating Expats and Explorers Alike

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / In a recent episode of A Spotlight to Panama, the YouTube series that showcases the country's beauty and potential, host Ana Patricia Hassan interviews Fernando Calcagno, CEO of Transit Hub Panama. He shares his perspective on what makes Panama unique, why he chose to return, and why so many expats are choosing to make a life in the Central American nation.

Not only are the people in Panama warmer and friendlier than in many other places, but the nation is also home to incredible natural gems. One of them is Gamboa, a peaceful retreat surrounded by lush rainforest.

Not only are the people in Panama warmer and friendlier than in many other places, but the nation is also home to incredible natural gems. One of them is Gamboa, a peaceful retreat surrounded by lush rainforest.

Located less than 40 minutes from Panama City and within the same region as the Panama Canal, Gamboa has become a popular destination for both local and international tourists. A place that offers a true escape from the fast pace of city life.

"Gamboa is a timeless town. It feels like it was left behind in time," says Ana Patricia, describing the nostalgic charm that captivates many visitors.

Visitors also enjoy a range of tours offered by Transit Hub Panama, both from and within Gamboa. These experiences allow travelers to connect with nature and visit indigenous communities, such as the Emberá. Guests may also encounter local wildlife, including monkeys and sloths-the latter of which has a dedicated sanctuary in Gamboa.

If you want to learn more about the tours, you can watch the episode. And if you are considering a move to Panama and want to understand all the key details, A Spotlight to Panama is a great place to start.

Contact Information

Duncan McGowan
President of Punta Pacifica Realty
sales@puntapacificarealty.com
+1-786-528-3080

SOURCE: Punta Pacifica Realty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gamboa-panamas-lush-escape-captivating-expats-and-explorers-alike-1040903

