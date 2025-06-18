1000 Miglia S.r.l.: 1000 Miglia 2025: the arrival tonight in the capital

EXCITING DUEL FOR THE LEAD OF THE CLASSIFICATION BETWEEN VESCO-SALVINELLI AND EREJOMOVICH-LLANOs

BRESCIA, Italy, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under a sun that began to turn scorching hot around lunchtime, the crews of the Red Arrow set off from Siena and immersed themselves up and down the beautiful hills of the Val d'Orcia.

The classification updated at Time Trial 48 confirms the duel for the lead between Vesco-Salvinelli in an Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Ss and Erejomovich-Llanos in a 6C 1500 Ss, with the defending champions making up for the ground lost in the morning and temporarily regaining the first position. In third position there are Belometti-Ricca in a Lancia Lambda Spider Tipo 221, fourth are Tonconogy-Ruffini in a 6C 1750 Gs Spider.

After a Passage Control in Campiglia, it was the turn of Radicofani, which hosted an Average Trial, a Passage Control and the Time Control to say goodbye to Tuscany, which the cars will cross again tomorrow on their way up from the turnaround in the capital.

Another series of Time Trials awaited the drivers and co-drivers on the shores of Lake Bolsena: these eight concatenated tests, located mostly on gravel roads, proved to be particularly treacherous for the crews due to the dust raised as the cars passed.

After completing this final series of trials, the participants could enjoy the view of the lake at the Capodimonte Passage Control, located near the port. This was followed by the crews passing through Marta, the fishermen's village.

Once the drivers and co-drivers had covered some forty kilometres, they put themselves to the test in the third Average Trial of the event near Lake Vico. After that, the convoy will head for Ronciglione, a classic stop of the last ten editions. This year, however, after the customary Passage Control in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele, the village will also host for the first time a Time Control, which will mark the start of the race sector that will take the 1000 Miglia 2025 into the heart of Rome.

