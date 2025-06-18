Wood Group (John) Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

John Wood Group PLC (the "Company") - Board Changes

Further to our announcement of 23 May 2025, the Company confirms that Susan Steele, David Lockwood and Catherine Michel decided not to stand for re-election at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 June 2025 ("AGM") and have resigned as non-executive directors of the Company with effect from conclusion of the AGM.

John Habgood, Company Secretary