WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849
Lang & Schwarz
18.06.25 | 19:12
0,233 Euro
-100,00 % -0,233
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2220,24419:13
0,0000,00007:30
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 18:48 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wood Group (John) Plc - Directorate Change

Wood Group (John) Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

John Wood Group PLC (the "Company") - Board Changes

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Further to our announcement of 23 May 2025, the Company confirms that Susan Steele, David Lockwood and Catherine Michel decided not to stand for re-election at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 June 2025 ("AGM") and have resigned as non-executive directors of the Company with effect from conclusion of the AGM.

Notification authorised by

John Habgood, Company Secretary


© 2025 PR Newswire
