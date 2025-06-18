Lloyds Capital: Global Consortium Led by Nexus Core Systems to Build AI Factory Powered by 500 MW of Renewable Energy and Next-Generation AI Compute

LONDON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A global investment group led by Nexus Core Systems-and backed by Lloyds Capital, NAVER Cloud, Maroc Telecom, and powered by state-of-the-art accelerated computing, networking, and AI-native infrastructure-today unveiled plans to build advanced AI infrastructure in Morocco. The project will support the transformation of Morocco's leading industries as the country enters the era of AI and robotics.

Located just 15 kilometers from Europe and directly connected via multiple subsea fiber corridors, Morocco offers a unique geographic advantage for delivering sovereign compute capacity to the European market.

NAVER Cloud, in partnership with Nexus Core Systems and Lloyds Capital, will deploy the platform to provide secure, sovereign AI compute access to government and enterprise clients. The data centers will be built using modular infrastructure technology, enabling rapid deployment, scalable expansion, and efficient maintenance with minimal on-site construction risk.

The first phase will launch in Q1 2026 with over 40 MW of next-generation AI accelerators designed for large-scale model training, making it one of the largest enterprise AI supercomputers in the region once operational. The full program will be powered by up to 500 MW of renewable energy under a strategic agreement with TAQA Morocco-ensuring long-term, cost-effective, and sustainable operations.

NAVER, in collaboration with Nexus Core Systems, will integrate its proprietary hyperscale cloud platform-featuring the CLOVA AI suite, zero-trust security architecture, and in-region data residency controls-to meet strict data sovereignty and compliance requirements across EMEA.

Maroc Telecom will serve as a go-to-market partner for the Kingdom of Morocco, leading commercial distribution efforts across enterprise and government channels. The company will leverage a white-labeled platform-powered by Nexus infrastructure and NAVER's AI technology-to support national AI adoption and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

"This collaboration will be an important turning point for NAVER's cloud and AI technologies to expand beyond Japan, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East into the European market. We will continue to strengthen our capabilities so that NAVER can secure technological leadership and play a meaningful role in the rapidly evolving global AI value chain," said Chae Seon Ju, President of Strategic Business of NAVER.

"Investing in cutting-edge AI infrastructure is a crucial step toward accelerating the development and adoption of AI across the entire EMEA region. We believe this initiative will generate valuable spillover effects-by enabling upskilling, fostering new collaborations, strengthening the broader AI ecosystem, and putting Morocco on the global map for sovereign AI," said Christopher Yoshida, CEO of Nexus Core Systems.

This partnership will enable the next generation of AI-enabled services and innovation, spanning foundation model training, multimodal inference, robotics, autonomous learning, and high-performance data processing. By combining Nexus's infrastructure with NAVER's AI platform capabilities, the system will support deployment of advanced AI models that enhance performance, drive new efficiencies, and unlock transformative enterprise use cases across the region.

The system architecture follows globally recognized AI infrastructure standards developed in collaboration with leading ecosystem partners.

For media inquiries: info@nexuscoresystems.com

