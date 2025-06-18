Toll Brothers Annual Gala Raises Over $1.2 Million for HomeAid to Help Build a Future Without Homelessness

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, recently honored HomeAid at its 31st Annual Gala, held at the historic Water Works venue in Philadelphia. The highly anticipated fundraising event raised $1.2 million in support of HomeAid, a national nonprofit organization with 19 affiliates across the U.S., dedicated to helping individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness rebuild their lives through construction, community engagement, and education.

The theme of the evening, "All Together Now," was brought to life by hundreds of Toll Brothers employees, HomeAid America staff, national partners, community leaders, and philanthropists who gathered to celebrate the power of partnership and purpose. The evening included an inspiring program featuring remarks from Toll Brothers Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. and HomeAid America Chief Executive Officer Scott Larson, followed by a moving video presentation, a live auction, and a paddle raise in support of HomeAid's mission.

"HomeAid is a truly remarkable organization that's uniquely connected to the work we do every day in homebuilding," said Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., Toll Brothers Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our employees have proudly supported HomeAid for years, serving on local boards and spearheading transformative projects for the community. We're now excited to deepen our relationship with HomeAid by making them the beneficiary of our annual fundraising efforts."

Over the past 36 years, HomeAid and its affiliates have partnered with builders like Toll Brothers to complete nearly 1,500 housing and outreach projects, providing more than 15,000 beds and serving close to 900,000 individuals in need. Proceeds from this year's Gala will directly support the construction and renovation of safe, dignified housing and programmatic facilities, as well as critical outreach and educational initiatives across the country.

"This Gala was more than a celebration - it was a catalyst for impact. The generosity shown by Toll Brothers and everyone who contributed will help us expand our work into new communities and deepen our support where the need is greatest. We are humbled by the shared commitment to building a future without homelessness, and incredibly grateful to be walking this path together," said Scott Larson, HomeAid America Chief Executive Officer.

This year's event also marks a major step forward in HomeAid's expansion efforts, including plans to launch a new affiliate in the Delaware Valley and explore growth into Tennessee and the Carolinas - regions where Toll Brothers builds and where the need for housing solutions is pressing.

The Toll Brothers Annual Gala continues to make a meaningful impact, underscoring the strength of purpose-driven partnerships and the profound change that can be made when we come together - all together now.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies for 10+ years in a row and in 2024, the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

About HomeAid

Founded in 1989, HomeAid develops, builds, and preserves a variety of housing, including emergency, interim, transitional, permanent supportive, and affordable housing through its 19 affiliates in 13 states. In addition, this includes resource centers that provide support services to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. HomeAid partners with hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationwide that provide the housing and supportive services that empower residents to move toward self-sufficiency. HomeAid has completed 1,429 housing and community engagement projects with a value of more than $365 million. HomeAid has added over 15,165 beds that have served over 887,192 previously homeless individuals. For more information, visit www.homeaid.org.

SOURCE: HomeAid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/toll-brothers-annual-gala-raises-over-1.2-million-for-homeaid-to-help-1040576