Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - NexMetals Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXM) (OTC Pink: PRMLF) (the "Company") extends an invitation to shareholders and investors to join a town hall scheduled for Thursday June 26, 2025, in Vancouver at 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. EDT via Zoom. Join NEXM CEO, Morgan Lekstrom and President, Sean Whiteford for an exclusive corporate update followed by a Q&A session.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: NexMetals Mining Corp. Investor Town Hall

Date and time: Thursday June 26, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: via Zoom - details to be provided upon registration.

To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DEqYiwj2SbKTii6v7Ad3Qw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however to ensure there is time to get through the potential high volume of questions, we highly encourage attendees to send through questions via email beforehand to jaclyn@nexmetalsmining.com.

About NexMetals Mining Corp.

NexMetals Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on the redevelopment of the previously producing copper, nickel and cobalt resources mines owned by the Company in the Republic of Botswana.

NexMetals is committed to governance through transparent accountability and open communication within our team and our stakeholders. NexMetals' team brings extensive experience across the full spectrum of mine discovery and development. Collectively, the team has contributed to dozens of projects, including work on the Company's Selebi and Selkirk mines. Senior team members each have on average, more than 20 years of experience spanning geology, engineering, operations, and project development.

