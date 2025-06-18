This is the first time Sigma has been recognized.

Sigma, the industry-leading analytics platform with unique cloud data platform write-back capabilities, today announced its recognition in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Analytics Business Intelligence Platforms as a Niche Player.

Sigma's first-time recognition in the 2025 Magic Quadrant comes on the heels of being named the 2025 Databricks Business Intelligence Partner of the Year and for the third year in a row, Snowflake's Business Intelligence Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year.

Sigma believes this first-time placement confirms what more than 1,400 customers already know: Sigma is leading the next generation of business intelligence.

"Sigma was built for this moment-the convergence of AI, cloud-scale data, and the need for business agility," said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma. "Our 1,400-plus customers enjoy the freedom of true self-service analytics, smarter decisions through governed AI, and a platform that turns data into action through data apps."

Unlike traditional platforms, Sigma puts the cloud data warehouse at the center to deliver unmatched performance, scale, and flexibility. The platform enables teams to build robust data models, analyze data at scale, and tap into warehouse-native AI-all without moving data or sacrificing governance.

Sigma's spreadsheet interface makes self-service analytics a reality for business users, while more technical users can work in SQL or Python alongside them. And with Sigma's generative intelligence interface, Ask Sigma, customers can build AI into their data workflows and ask complex data questions that receive auditable answers. Sigma also makes it easier than ever to turn complex business processes into interactive, data-driven apps that combine live data, workflows, and user input directly on the customer's cloud data warehouse.

As of June 18, 2025, Sigma holds a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Gartner® Peer Insights from 97 all time ratings, with 92% of customers recommending the platform. Examples of customers who have leveraged Sigma to improve business decisions can be found here.

Access the full Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Analytics Business Intelligence Platforms to see why Sigma was recognized.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Peer Insights and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, 20 Dec 2024.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, 13 June 2025, Anirudh Ganeshan, Edgar Macari, Jamie O'Brien, Kurt Schlegel, Christopher Long

About Sigma

Sigma is business intelligence built for the cloud. With a spreadsheet UI, business users can work in the formulas and functions they already know, while more technical users can write SQL and apply AI models to data. Sigma queries the cloud warehouse directly, making it incredibly fast and secure-data never leaves the warehouse, and Sigma can analyze billions of rows in seconds. Beyond dashboards and reports, teams use Sigma to build custom data apps, which integrate live data with end user input. Sigma is the first analytics platform to enable data write-back, and continues to lead the market with innovation across AI, reporting, and embedded analytics.

