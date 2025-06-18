Culinary Entrepreneur Stephen Paprocki Launches National Mental Health & Wellness Nonprofit cafe86sa

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Thanks to Stephen Paprocki, local chef and entrepreneur best known for Texas Black Gold Garlic and his work as the president of the nonprofit Chef Cooperatives, a powerful new force in mental health advocacy has emerged from the heart of the culinary world. cafe86sa , a nonprofit based in San Antonio, Texas, is launching with a mission to provide urgently needed mental health support to professionals in the food and beverage industry - a group facing some of the highest rates of burnout, addiction, and mental illness in America.

In a time when eight out of 10 hospitality workers report struggling with mental health issues - and more than half say they feel uncomfortable talking about it at work - cafe86sa is here to break the silence and provide real and affordable, if not all free, solutions.

"Through cafe86sa, we aim to partner with cities and counties nationwide to support their initiatives addressing mental health challenges." said a San Antonio District One Chief of Staff.

Founded by industry insiders who understand the relentless stress of the kitchen, cafe86sa is more than just a resource - it's a movement. The organization provides access to a myriad of free and low-cost tools, including therapy, peer support, trauma recovery and wellness programming, both in-person and online. Think of it as a hub for all things related to mental health wellness. For a nominal fee of $75, members can get full access to the Discord online platform that offers help 24/7 through an infinite number of therapy groups from anger management and spousal abuse to AA and NA, with peer-to-peer groups coming soon. Click the link HERE to join the cafe86sa Discord.

cafe86sa can be utilized by individuals in all 50 states. The most populated cities in each state have been mapped, identifying numerous rehab facilities, mental health facilities, AA meetings and (soon) wellness centers, with a goal of becoming the leading mental health resource hub for culinary professionals nationwide. But the mission doesn't stop at chefs at servers.

"While our roots are in the food and beverage world, the pain we're addressing is universal. cafe86sa is a place where anyone - regardless of industry - can come for support, connection and healing," says Paprocki. "The truth of the matter is, I'm not only the cafe86sa president, I'm also a client. I saw a deep need for this, and I'm here to help others find the help that I needed."

THANKS to These SUPPORTERS

To power its work, cafe86sa is partnering with brands, wellness companies, restaurants and mental health professionals. cafe86sa would not be possible if it weren't for its tried and true supporters, including Alisha DillonAbad Health Insurance Agent , Free Rides Program , Rock Your Magic , Jamilina Holistic Health and Wellness , Healthy Mind Therapy, LLC and Street News SA .

For more information, visit cafe86sa.com or follow us on social (IG/FB/TikTok) @cafe86sa. Those looking to join the cause in any capacity can email cafe86@hotmail.com .

