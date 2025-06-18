Epique Realty and Courted Announce Game-Changing Strategic Partnership to Power Agent Growth Through AI and Innovation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Epique Realty, one of the fastest-growing brokerages in the nation, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Courted, the award-winning agent attraction and retention platform. This revolutionary alliance will provide every Epique agent with full access to Courted's advanced technology - an unprecedented move that sets a new standard for agent empowerment across the real estate industry.

At a time when Epique Realty is rapidly expanding across the country and changing lives with its agent-first philosophy, this partnership supercharges that mission with best-in-class AI-powered recruiting intelligence, personalized retention insights, and market visibility tools once only reserved for executive leadership. Now, all Epique agents - no matter where they are - will have the same level of market data and strategic insight once limited to the top floor.

"We're excited to partner with Epique Realty, a company that shares our vision for agent empowerment through smart, data-driven solutions," said Sean Soderstrom, Co-Founder and CEO of Courted. "Epique's decision to provide Courted to all agents is a forward-thinking investment in agent success, scalability, and a bold competitive play. This partnership is a testament to Epique's pursuit of innovation - not just to drive immediate results but to create a platform for long-term growth through agent attraction."

Soderstrom added: "Our ability to drive growth for a cloud-based brokerage by equipping its agents and teams with powerful tools is made possible by the rapidly expanding functionality of the Courted platform. We started as an AI-native company, and that foundation has proven essential as we harness today's pace of innovation across our structured and proprietary data sets."

This partnership reflects Epique's relentless commitment to creating an unmatched experience for its agents - delivering extraordinary value, powerful technology, and unlimited opportunities at no cost to them. Through Courted, Epique agents will gain predictive insights into local market movements, AI-powered outreach tools, and visibility into agent migration trends - making it easier than ever to build and grow high-performing teams.

Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, shared: "Our partnership with Courted isn't just a tech integration, it's a massive leap forward in our mission to revolutionize real estate from the inside out. We believe agents deserve every advantage to succeed, and Courted gives our people the data, insight, and reach to grow smarter and faster. This is what happens when innovation meets intention."

Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, added: "At Epique, we invest in people first. That's what makes this partnership so aligned with our values. Courted amplifies our ability to support agents with tools that build sustainable businesses, create deeper connections, and foster long-term growth. It's not just a win for our agents - it's a win for the communities they serve."

Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, stated: "This is more than access to data - it's an agent's gateway to transformation. With Courted, our agents can identify, connect, and collaborate like never before. It's a strategic advantage that levels the playing field and raises the bar. We're building something profoundly different at Epique - and this is a bold step forward."

This move makes Epique the first real estate company to deploy Courted at scale for its entire agent community - solidifying its role as a trailblazer in AI innovation, agent growth, and culture-first leadership. Together, Epique and Courted are rewriting the rules of real estate - equipping agents with the power to own their future, grow their businesses, and attract like-minded leaders into a thriving community.

This is the future. And at Epique, the future is already here.

About Courted

Courted is the leading recruiting and retention platform for residential real estate brokerages. Designed to help companies grow smarter, Courted uses proprietary predictive analytics and production data to help brokerages identify, engage, and convert top agent talent - and retain their best performers.

Learn more at www.courted.io/start

About Epique

Epique Realty is a trailblazing, agent-first real estate brokerage committed to empowering its agents through a comprehensive suite of free resources and benefits including extraordinary support, award-winning AI technology, and a culture of radical generosity that fuels agent success. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market - it is defining the future. BeEpique

Learn more at www.epiquerealty.com

