Ceragon Networks Ltd.: Ceragon Introduces IP-50EXP, Delivering Millimeter Wave Capacity Over Microwave Distances

New solution offers power and flexibility for a full range of high-capacity wireless scenarios.

PLANO, Texas, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon, a leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, today announced the launch of its new, high-powered E-band solution, the IP-50EXP. This cutting-edge product builds on the success of the already widely deployed IP-50EX family by addressing a critical challenge common in E-band solutions-achieving long link distances, ultra-high capacity, and cost efficiency.

The IP-50EXP offers an industry-leading mix of performance and economic value, solidifying Ceragon's position as a leading provider of 5G innovation.

The IP-50EXP delivers several groundbreaking advancements, including:

Long E-band Link Distance and High Availability: With extended Tx power reaching 24 dBm, low RSL thresholds, and with an optional 2 or 3 ft E-stabilizer antenna, the IP-50EXP achieves link distances comparable to traditional microwave radio systems. Additionally, it features adaptive coding modulation and bandwidth (ACMB) to provide high network resiliency even under challenging conditions.

High Capacity Supporting 5G Network Expansion: Offering up to 20 Gbps capacity in a 2+0 configuration and supporting SyncE and IEEE1588v2 standards for precise synchronization, the IP-50EXP is ideal for 5G deployments.





Faster, Easier Deployments: The IP-50EXP incorporates the latest in terms of setup and GUI to accelerate alignment and installation.

Security and Scalability: With enhanced security and dual 25 GbE interfaces, the IP-50EXP ensures secure data transmission while providing a future-ready network infrastructure that aligns with long-term network growth strategies.

"The IP-50EXP redefines high-capacity E-band solutions by offering unprecedented link distances, enabling network operators to expand their 5G reach in a smart, cost-effective way," said Ulik Broida, Ceragon's Chief Product Officer. "We are already seeing strong interest from top customers. This innovation firmly underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers -technically and economically."

For more information on the IP-50EXP, or to consult one of our experts, click here.

About Ceragon

Ceragon is a global innovator and leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed & professional services. Through our commitment to excellence, we empower customers to elevate operational efficiency and enrich the quality of experience for their end users.

Our customers include service providers, utilities, public safety organizations, government agencies, energy companies, and more, who rely on our wireless expertise and cutting-edge solutions for 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical services, and an array of applications that harness our ultra-high reliability and speed. Ceragon solutions are deployed by more than 600 service providers, as well as more than 1,600 private network owners, in more than 130 countries. Through our innovative, end-to-end solutions, covering hardware, software, and managed & professional services, we enable our customers to embrace the future of wireless technology with confidence, shaping the next generation of connectivity and service delivery. Ceragon delivers extremely reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless solutions for a wide range of communication network use cases, optimized to lower TCO through minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources - driving simple, quick, and cost-effective network modernization and positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the "connectivity everywhere" era.

For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON® is a trademark of Ceragon, registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

