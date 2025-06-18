Foundation Software's SafetyHQ Partners With Hahn Loeser & Parks for OSHA Compliance Webinar

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / In recognition of National Safety Month, representatives of SafetyHQ, a construction safety app and part of the Foundation Software portfolio, will host an exclusive, free webinar on OSHA compliance in partnership with leading construction law firm Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP.

This live event, titled "OSHA Tips for Safety Month," takes place on June 25th and will feature Andrés J. Gallegos II, Associate at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP, alongside Foundation Software's Brian Cancian. Together, they'll discuss practical tips to help construction professionals navigate OSHA regulation updates and provide strategies for how to maintain workplace safety compliance.

"This webinar is going to be really beneficial to everyone across the industry because good safety practices are universally important," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "Hahn Loeser & Parks are experts in their field and their legal insights will really help contractors stay compliant and keep their workers safe. We're excited to have them partnering with us."

Whether attendees are new to OSHA or seeking a refresher, this complimentary session will shed some light on all the shift and trends construction safety is experiencing in 2025.

To register for the OSHA compliance webinar, click here.

SafetyHQ

SafetyHQ is a comprehensive construction safety management app designed to help contractors maintain workplace safety compliance and protect their workforce. Part of the Foundation Software portfolio, SafetyHQ streamlines safety processes and documentation to keep construction teams safe and compliant. For more information, visit https://www.myhqsuite.com/.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP

Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP is a full-service, nationally ranked law firm with over 140 attorneys and six offices across the United States. The firm represents Fortune 500 corporations, privately-held businesses, non-profit institutions, governmental entities and individuals across the country and around the world. Their highly regarded construction law team includes more than 20 experienced construction attorneys who counsel on nearly every area of law impacting the construction industry today. For more information, visit www.hahnlaw.com.

