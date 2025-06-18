MPress Records: Rachael Sage & Kristen Ford Announce "Joy=Resistance" Tour

MPress Records & Righteous Babe Records Artists Team Up For US Tour

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / This summer and autumn, two of independent music's most fiercely individual, genre-bending LGBTQ+ artists team up to bring their new material and positive, inclusive musical message to cities large and small across the US. Rachael Sage and Kristen Ford - of MPress Records and Righteous Babe Records, respectively - will be debuting songs from their powerful new albums Pinto and Canopy.

Billboard-charting alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rachael Sage has steadily released a slew of vibrant, dynamic albums Since founding her own label MPress Records two decades ago. Sharing stages with seminal musicians such Rufus Wainwright, Ani DiFranco, and Judy Collins - with whom she also recorded a critically-acclaimed duet - Sage's career has been defined by a passion for storytelling and a vibrant, innovative sense of creativity. She will perform her timely singles "Canopy" and "Just Enough" with rotating longtime bandmates The Sequins: violinist Kelly Halloran (Goo Goo Dolls), cellist Dave Eggar (Paul Simon), drummer Andy Mac (Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls), and harmonica player Trina Hamlin (Susan Werner).

Kristen Ford is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist influenced by greats such as Alanis Morrisette, Radiohead and Ani Difranco. She navigates life as a biracial, queer girl and tours globally in pursuit of the perfect show. Her live performance morphs from unplugged solo acoustic to screaming, electric guitar soloing in front of a rock band to her dynamic one woman band using loops, beatboxing and a healthy case of ADHD to her advantage. Kristen's new single/video "Wild Heart" is out now ahead of her forthcoming album, Pinto. Several songs on the record were co-written by DiFranco, who also produced the album and is releasing it via RBR on August 22nd.

Both Sage and Ford are prolific songwriters and multi-instrumentalists whose careers have interconnected with pioneering punk-folk activist Ani DiFranco, in different eras but with similarly personal impact. Sage, whose very first tour was as an opening act for DiFranco decades ago, went on to build her own record label MPress - about to celebrate its 30-year anniversary.

Appearing along the "Joy=Resistance Tour" will be luminary musical guests including award-winning Americana-blues vocalist Danielle Howle (Indigo Girls), Ford's fellow RBR label-mate Jocelyn Mackenzie, Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year Christie Lenée, and LA-based irreverent singer-songwriter and viral sensation Tom Goss. A portion of proceeds from the tour will benefit The Trevor Project.

"Joy=Resistance" Tour Dates

June 21 503 Social Club - Hoboken, NJ June 22 Electric Haze - Worcester, MA + July 7 Lefty's Live Music - Des Moines, IA July 8 Riviera STL - Creve Coeur, MO July 9 Natalie's Grandview - Columbus, OH July 10 Uncommon Ground - Chicago, IL July 11 First Unitarian Church - Pittsburgh, PA July 12 Atomic Tom's - Binghamton, NY July 15 The Park Theater - Hudson, NY * July 16 The Parlour - Providence, RI * July 17 Greenwald Center - Wellfleet, MA * July 18 The Burren - Somerville, MA * July 19 Cantean - Hamden, CT July 24 Mercury Lounge - New York, NY ** Aug 6 Ayurprana Listening Room - Asheville, NC ++ Aug 7 The 5 Spot - Nashville, TN Aug 8 Redbud Venue - Chattanooga, TN Aug 10 Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GA Aug 13 Awendaw Green - Awendaw, SC ^ Aug 16 The Purple Onion - Saluda, NC Sept 27 Al's Den - Portland, OR Oct 5 Hotel Cafe - Los Angeles, CA ^^ also with:

* Jocelyn Mackenzie

** Hannah Judson

+ Carissa Johnson, Sarah Donner

++ Christie Lenée

^ Danielle Howle

^^ Tom Goss

