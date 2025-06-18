New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - KPMG International today launched KPMG Workbench - KPMG's foundational and single AI platform designed to scale global adoption and integration of AI, while enhancing trust and control over AI across all geographies and teams. It is part of the global organization's multi-billion dollar investment in AI and agentic transformation and is the foundation that will underpin KPMG firms' client delivery platforms, KPMG Digital Gateway (Tax), KPMG Velocity (Advisory) and our smart audit platform, KPMG Clara.

This is the latest of several AI announcements from KPMG following recent investments with Microsoft and other alliance partners to help create value, faster by bringing innovative digital solutions, efficiency gains and advanced technology in practical ways to clients.

Highlights

KPMG Workbench has a network of 50 AI assistants (agents) and chatbots that interact with each other across multiple sectors, with nearly a thousand AI assistants in development to meet diverse client needs. These agents, built to work with a range of large language models (LLMs), work as digital teammates alongside KPMG professionals to help provide quicker, quality, trusted solutions for clients.

KPMG Workbench is a flexible platform built on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry Services that allows for interoperable, agent to agent communications. In addition, it brings together capabilities from across the KPMG ecosystem of alliance partners, such as Oracle, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Workday and more, so clients accessing it can choose the model or AI agent that fits their task.

KPMG Workbench will help enable the next generation of KPMG's AI-enabled client service delivery, including innovative and content rich 'Services as Software' (SaS) that aims to provide KPMG clients with AI tools steeped in our people's deep industry expertise and experience.

KPMG Workbench has built-in data sovereignty, meaning clients can maintain full control of how their data is stored and processed and manage diverse risk and governance needs, helping them to meet local and global regulatory requirements.

KPMG is the first organization in the world to achieve BSI/ISO 42001* certification for AI Management Systems and every agent and tool on KPMG Workbench is accredited with a KPMG "Trusted AI stamp"- ensuring every tool and agent has been assessed against our 10 pillar Trusted AI Framework.

"Clients tell us that their ability to orchestrate and control their agents in a secure way is becoming their number one concern. They also want a multi-model platform rather than being locked into one provider. Recognizing this, and KPMG's own needs as a complex global business, the strategy was to build a foundational AI platform that has sovereign data capabilities and enables our people to integrate AI models into one environment that is embedded in our Trusted AI Framework. With KPMG Workbench, we're combining advanced AI agents with the insight, judgment and deep expertise of our people to deliver smarter solutions for clients, faster and with full confidence in their security and compliance." - David Rowlands, Global Head of AI, KPMG International

A shared vision for transforming how KPMG professionals work

KPMG leveraged the Microsoft Azure platform, including AI capabilities in Azure AI Foundry, as the foundation for KPMG Workbench. This investment marks the evolution of Workbench from a proven platform for KPMG's developers to the firm's central hub for delivering and managing AI, using advanced agent interoperability technology to connect intelligent tools and support throughout various stages of the client journey.

With generative and agentic AI, KPMG Workbench's ability to scale and specialize helps makes it transformative. By coordinating multiple task-specific agents to collaborate and share context, KPMG Workbench enables team members to automate complex, multi-step processes from client onboarding to regulatory reporting. These agents are modular, reusable, and continuously evolving, making it easier to adapt to changing business needs.

"KPMG Workbench represents a transformative step in AI-driven collaboration, integrating multi-agent intelligence into a centralized platform leveraging Azure AI Foundry. This investment is more than just technological innovation - it's a pivotal move toward the future of the open agentic web. At Microsoft, we are empowering businesses to enrich the employee experience and reinvent customer engagement through AI transformation, and KPMG Workbench is a prime example of that vision coming to life." - Judson Althoff, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Microsoft

Clients onboarded to KPMG Workbench

Private instances of KPMG Workbench will be available to clients from across industries to help develop and manage their digital workforce of the future.

Globally, KPMG firms' clients are already benefiting from KPMG Workbench, including:

A global bank that requires data sovereignty and processing of agents to help the organization verify the identity and legitimacy of its customers and mitigate risk, including fraud.

A telecommunications and technology organization with a need to enhance their compliance management with AI agents in a highly regulated industry where trust built into the platform is imperative.

A global household retailer looking to drive back-office productivity by growing a digital workforce using multiple AI models.

"Launching KPMG Workbench is a pivotal milestone in our AI commitment to transforming client delivery and enhancing ways of working across the global organization. This strategic investment, made in collaboration with Microsoft, reinforces our dedication to creating a leading technology ecosystem in an era of rapid evolution and shifting client needs." - Carl Carande, Global Head of Advisory, KPMG International and Vice Chair, Advisory, KPMG in the US.

To learn more about KPMG and our Trusted AI capabilities, visit www.kpmg.com or kpmg.com/trusted-ai.

* ISO 42001 (AI) is a new international standard that specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) within organizations. The first internationally recognized standards for AI, ISO 42001 is administered by the International Organization for Standardization and is the world's first AI management system standard, providing valuable guidance for this rapidly changing field of technology. KPMG was certified by BSI on the ISO42001 standard.

