OG BRANDS LTD: Empowering Global Brands to Succeed - Unstoppable Growth Amid Challenges in Israel

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / In the face of geopolitical uncertainty and global challenges, OG BRANDS LTD, a premier brand management and premium distribution group operating in Israel and Hong Kong, is not just enduring - it's leading the charge in shaping the future of premium retail. Just one week before the outbreak of the current conflict in Israel, OG BRANDS successfully launched its new premium e-commerce platform, proving its readiness, vision, and ability to deliver, no matter how complex the environment.

This platform is designed to bring innovative international lifestyle, wellness, and beauty brands directly to consumers in Israel and Hong Kong. Despite geopolitical and economic headwinds, OG BRANDS remains focused on creating real growth opportunities for global partners while supporting the local economies of both regions. The company continues to onboard new international brands, strengthening retail ecosystems and delivering exceptional value to customers.

Strategic Retail Partnerships Driving Success

Beyond its e-commerce achievements, OG BRANDS has expanded its presence through strategic partnerships with top-tier retailers. Today, its portfolio proudly features in Factory 54, the premium Dan Sap chain, Ortha Pharmace, the popular concept store chain SOHO, and the lifestyle hub Hypstr Coffee Efrat. These respected retailers operate direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce platforms - and OG BRANDS is honored to power them with forward-thinking, high-quality products.

A Call to Visionary Brands: Seize the Opportunity

OG BRANDS calls on bold, forward-thinking international brands ready to enter or expand in Israel and Hong Kong. Now is the time to build the future. These markets - home to discerning, digitally engaged consumers - offer powerful growth potential for those willing to act decisively. OG BRANDS provides the infrastructure, expertise, and security to make success possible in these dynamic environments.

Leadership Insights

Ofri Shaysh, Co-CEO of OG BRANDS LTD, said:

"In times of uncertainty, decisive brands win. OG BRANDS is proud to help global partners seize this moment and secure their future in two of the world's most resilient and dynamic markets."

Dana Zilberstein, Co-CEO of OG BRANDS LTD, added:

"Challenging times reveal what matters most: trust, connection, and optimism. OG BRANDS is committed to delivering these through every brand we represent - and to helping partners thrive, no matter what."

Unwavering Commitment to Safety, Security, and Continuity

At the core of OG BRANDS' operations is a deep commitment to safety and business continuity. The company's teams in Israel and Hong Kong have transitioned to secure remote operations where necessary, ensuring seamless business without compromising well-being. OG BRANDS stands as a trusted, resilient partner for global brands looking to grow in these vibrant markets.

The company extends its deepest appreciation to its international partners for their trust and collaboration. Together, OG BRANDS and its partners prove that integrity, courage, and shared vision can drive business forward - even in the most demanding circumstances.

About OG BRANDS LTD

OG BRANDS LTD is a leading brand management and distribution company with operations in Israel and Hong Kong, specializing in international market entry and premium brand development. The group represents lifestyle, wellness, beauty, and consumer goods brands, delivering sustainable growth through expert strategy, execution, and partnership.

If your brand is ready to grow where it matters most, OG BRANDS is ready to lead the way. Let's build the future together.

