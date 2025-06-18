A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Victory+ and Broadcasting Team Garners Five Lone Star Sports EMMY Nominations in Groundbreaking Inaugural Season

Award nominations span production, marketing, content creation and on-air broadcast talent.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Victory+, the premier sports streaming service owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), is proud to announce five Lone Star Sports EMMY Award nominations for production, marketing, content creation, and members of their on-air broadcast talent during its inaugural season of Dallas Stars hockey broadcasts. This remarkable achievement in its very first year underscores the Victory+ commitment to deliver unparalleled sports entertainment to fans.

"We are incredibly honored by these five EMMY nominations for our first-ever season," said Jason Walsh, COO of Victory+. "From day one, our mission at Victory+ has been to redefine how fans experience sports by providing access to top-tier sports entertainment with the best production quality and streaming experience fans can get. These nominations are a testament to the tireless work and passion of our entire team, who have gone above and beyond to bring that mission to life."

The nominations span a variety of categories, recognizing both the overall broadcast excellence and the individual talents of the Victory+ on-air team.

The Lone Star Sports EMMY Award nominees from Victory+ are:

Live Sporting Event Season: First Dallas Stars Season on Victory+

Sports Promotion: Victory+ - Where Fans Win

Sports Analyst Game: Daryl Reaugh

Sports Play By Play: Josh Bogorad

Multimedia Journalist: Jeff Toates

Victory+ is rapidly expanding its footprint in the sports streaming landscape. In addition to its successful partnership with the Dallas Stars, Victory+ is also the streaming partner for the Texas Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Women's National Football Conference, Major Arena Soccer League, and more, solidifying its position as a go-to destination for passionate sports fans. Learn more about Victory+ by visiting www.victoryplus.com

ABOUT APMC and Victory+

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Victory+ a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct to consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. Featuring free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.aparentmedia.com and www.victoryplus.com to learn more.

