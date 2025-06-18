Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2025 20:38 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Victory+ and Broadcasting Team Garners Five Lone Star Sports EMMY Nominations in Groundbreaking Inaugural Season

Award nominations span production, marketing, content creation and on-air broadcast talent.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Victory+, the premier sports streaming service owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), is proud to announce five Lone Star Sports EMMY Award nominations for production, marketing, content creation, and members of their on-air broadcast talent during its inaugural season of Dallas Stars hockey broadcasts. This remarkable achievement in its very first year underscores the Victory+ commitment to deliver unparalleled sports entertainment to fans.

"We are incredibly honored by these five EMMY nominations for our first-ever season," said Jason Walsh, COO of Victory+. "From day one, our mission at Victory+ has been to redefine how fans experience sports by providing access to top-tier sports entertainment with the best production quality and streaming experience fans can get. These nominations are a testament to the tireless work and passion of our entire team, who have gone above and beyond to bring that mission to life."

The nominations span a variety of categories, recognizing both the overall broadcast excellence and the individual talents of the Victory+ on-air team.

The Lone Star Sports EMMY Award nominees from Victory+ are:

  • Live Sporting Event Season: First Dallas Stars Season on Victory+

  • Sports Promotion: Victory+ - Where Fans Win

  • Sports Analyst Game: Daryl Reaugh

  • Sports Play By Play: Josh Bogorad

  • Multimedia Journalist: Jeff Toates

Victory+ is rapidly expanding its footprint in the sports streaming landscape. In addition to its successful partnership with the Dallas Stars, Victory+ is also the streaming partner for the Texas Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Women's National Football Conference, Major Arena Soccer League, and more, solidifying its position as a go-to destination for passionate sports fans. Learn more about Victory+ by visiting www.victoryplus.com

ABOUT APMC and Victory+
A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Victory+ a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct to consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. Featuring free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.aparentmedia.com and www.victoryplus.com to learn more.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aparentmediacoinc
X: https://twitter.com/AParentMediaCo

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench
madeleine@newswire.com

Jeremy Mason
Chief Brand Officer
media@aparentmedia.com

.

SOURCE: A Parent Media Co. Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/victory-and-broadcasting-team-garners-five-lone-star-sports-emmy-n-1040957

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.