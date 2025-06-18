John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation's leading recycler of electronics and circular ITAD services provider, was a featured panelist on the subject of what it means to be a responsible ITAD services provider at the E-Waste World Battery Recycling Metal Recycling ITAD Circular Electronics Conference (EBMI) in Frankfurt, Germany last week. It was the second of two panels at the conference featuring Shegerian.

In the panel moderated by Jennifer Foxworthy, Director of the Certified Refurbished Partner Program at HP, Shegerian spoke as part of an expert roundtable discussion titled "How to be an ITAD Vendor." Shegerian and Foxworthy were joined on stage by Martin Series, Director of Services for Foxway; and Ross Thompson, CEO of Greenbox.

EBMI's immersive event now Europe's leading forum for the ITAD and circular electronics industry brought together thousands of attendees and hundreds of globally renowned experts from consumer and industrial electronics manufacturers and suppliers, e-waste recyclers and waste management companies, recycling technology manufacturers, materials recovery experts, sustainable material and chemical suppliers, science and academia, policy-makers, NGOs, research institutions and consultants.

"It was a privilege to witness John Shegerian, a genuine thought leader in the ITAD and e-waste recycling space, share his insights and best practices on the circular economy alongside the other esteemed professionals we were honored to host at this year's EBMI Expo," said Event Director Peter Sarno. "Having experts such as John engage in dialogue and share their expertise is pivotal in advancing our collective efforts toward a more sustainable and circular economy."

"It was an honor and a privilege to have been invited to participate in this important discussion alongside our peers from around the globe, Martin and Ross, and with expert moderation from our friend Jennifer of HP," said Shegerian. "EBMI has become vitally important to organizations of all shapes and sizes, because it gives thought leaders from all over the world the opportunity to share what they know about responsibly managing e-waste, ITAD services, battery recycling and more and discuss critical best practices as they pertain to the circular economy."

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and responsible hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI's mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about ITAD services and e-waste recycling at ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250618604415/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com