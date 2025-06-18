Atlantis, Paradise Island: CLAUDIO'S BAHAMAS OPENS AT ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND

New York's Beloved Waterfront Restaurant Makes a Splash in The Bahamas with New Atlantis Paradise Island Location

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most anticipated new openings at Atlantis Paradise Island, Claudio's Bahamas brings the legendary energy of its sister restaurant in Greenport, New York, to the heart of the Caribbean. Overlooking the Water's Edge Lagoon at The Coral, the new eatery blends East Coast heritage with Bahamian vibrancy-serving fresh seafood, seasonal favorites, and timeless island cocktails in a soulful, nautical setting.

Guests can enjoy signature dishes from the original location, a cherished East Coast staple for over a century. Famous menu items include Calamari with preserved lemon aioli; Baked Clams topped with peppers, onions, double-smoked bacon, panko, and parmesan; and Claudio's Lobster Roll, a fan favorite served on brioche challah with brown butter, celery, lemon aioli, and chives.

To complement the familiar favorites, Claudio's Bahamas offers a selection of dishes unique to the location, showcasing the vibrant flavors of the islands. Signature dishes include decadent Lobster Mac n' Cheese, featuring a creamy four-cheese blend and crispy bacon panko topping; Fish Goujons & Fries, made with Nassau grouper in a Kalik batter and served with mint tartar sauce; Crispy Wings tossed in guava goat pepper sauce; Shrimp Loaded Fries with garlic shrimp, avocado mousse, sour cream, and pico de gallo; Sticky Ribs with crispy onions and homemade sticky BBQ sauce; Veal Milanese with lemon-caper butter, parmesan, cherry tomatoes, arugula, and panko; Conch Fritters with sweet peppers, onion, and a spicy sauce; and Conch Chowder, served in a rye bread bowl with potatoes, onions, carrots, applewood smoked bacon, topped with double cream and parsley.

Claudio's Bahamas also offers a stylish, new late-night scene, enhancing the resort's offering of evening experiences. The beverage program features a global wine list, refreshing beers, and classic Caribbean cocktails. Highlights include a Mudslide with vodka, coffee-flavored liqueurs, sugar reduction, and milk; Sky Juice with dry gin, coconut water, heavy cream, condensed milk, and nutmeg; Captain Claudio's Bloody Mary-one of the most famous drinks from Claudio's Greenport, is an eye catching cocktail stacked high with stone crab, shrimp, bacon, olives, jalapenos, vodka, Worcestershire sauce, lime juice, hot sauce, and tomato juice; Frozen Miami Vice, this must-try cocktail, has vodka, strawberry and coconut slush; and Junkanoo Punch, inspired by the festive Bahamian tradition, includes rum, blackberry liquor, lemon juice, grenadine, orange juice, and pineapple juice.

Capturing the spirit of the ocean, the sophisticated nautical design features soothing blue hues, natural wood tones, and expansive, floor-to-ceiling windows. The dining room is centered around an interactive display of colorful fiberglass sailboats suspended from the ceiling. Inspired by an award-winning Bahamian Class E sailboat that competed in regattas throughout the Bahamas, each sailboat is named after classic Caribbean cocktails, like the Painkiller, Yellow Bird, and the Bahama Mama. Claudio's Bahamas dining room leads to a large patio and shaded gazebo bar, offering stunning lagoon views and the perfect backdrop for sunset vistas. The restaurant is equipped with multiple large-screen TVs, ensuring guests never miss a live sporting or entertainment event. The outdoor terrace, featuring twinkle lights and a lively DJ on weekends, creates an energetic atmosphere for diners and visitors. With two semi-private dining rooms, Claudio's Bahamas is ideal for groups of all sizes - from social events to birthday parties, family reunions, and bachelor/bachelorette celebrations.

"As the only resort in the region to offer unmatched culinary experiences, Atlantis Paradise Island continues to lead the way in innovation thanks to our incredible food and beverage team," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "We're thrilled that Claudio's, an iconic brand with over 150 years of history, chose Atlantis for its first international location, further solidifying our reputation as a world-class destination for dining and hospitality. This partnership brings together two storied brands that share a deep commitment to excellence in service, entertainment, and guest experience-uniting the best of the best under one roof."

"We're excited to introduce Claudio's renowned East Coast legacy to the Bahamas for the very first time," said Celeste Fierro, Managing Partner of Claudio's. "Claudio's Bahamas is a celebration of heritage and hospitality, where timeless nautical charm meets the vibrant soul of the islands. We can't wait to welcome guests and invite them to experience the next chapter of Claudio's right here in paradise."

Claudio's Bahamas is open all day for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night dining. Dining is available until 2 a.m., and the bar remains open until 3 a.m.

For more information about Atlantis Paradise Island and Claudio's Bahamas, please visit atlantisparadise.com, @atlantisbahamas and @claudiosbahamas.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island, a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, is a dynamic destination and offers visitors bold multimillion-dollar renovations, exciting new partnerships, and reimagined guest experiences. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic, legendary resort. Atlantis' immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Home to Aquaventure, one of the world's largest water parks, the 141-acre waterscape features thrilling slides and river rides, as well as 14 pools and five miles of white sand beaches. Atlantis is also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 65,000 aquatic animals from 250 species making their home in natural ocean-fed lagoons and habitats, including Dolphin Cay, the unparalleled marine animal conservation and education center created to provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature's most fascinating mammals.

Atlantis offers five unique lodging options: the grand, iconic, newly renovated towers of The Royal, the family-friendly ambiance at The Coral, waterside villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style living at The Reef.

Guests can choose from an impressive collection of over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges featuring culinary masterpieces by celebrity chefs, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, and Paranza by Michael White. The ultimate gastronomic epicenter for gourmands, foodies and connoisseurs in the Caribbean, Atlantis Paradise Island boasts a wide range of restaurants and festivals led by more globally recognized, Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chefs than any other destination in the region, including the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival. The annual festival held at Atlantis Paradise Island showcases world-renowned top chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists, and celebrated TV personalities with walk-around tasting events, lively culinary demonstrations and classes, and intimate chef-led happy hours, lunches, and dinners.

With its unrivaled meeting and convention space and the well-appointed Atlantis Marina overlooking Marina Village, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Additional resort amenities include the tranquil Mandara Spa, a newly opened tennis and pickleball center, indoor and outdoor regulation basketball courts, a 500-seat movie theater, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, a gaming arcade, CRUSH- a teen nightclub, Good Lies Mini Golf, Lost City Escape Rooms, an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, the renowned and newly redecorated Atlantis Casino, and an array of luxury and boutique duty-free shopping.

For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com.

