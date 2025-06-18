Truelio Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Audit

Independent audit affirms company's commitment to enterprise-grade security, availability and confidentiality for customer data.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Truelio, a leading provider of brand experience solutions, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2® Type 2 audit. Conducted by an independent third-party auditor, the assessment affirms Truelio's commitment to maintaining rigorous controls that safeguard the security, availability and confidentiality of client and partner data.

SOC 2® (System and Organization Controls 2) Type 2 is an industry-standard audit developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It evaluates the design and operational effectiveness of an organization's internal controls over a sustained period, offering assurance that systems are managed to protect data and maintain trust.

"This certification reflects the unwavering commitment we have to protecting the data entrusted to us by our partners," said John Kauffman, CEO of Truelio. "It's not just about compliance-it's about earning and maintaining trust. We've built Truelio on a foundation of integrity and transparency and this achievement is a testament to those values."

The audit reviewed Truelio's adherence to the AICPA's Trust Services Criteria-specifically in the areas of security, availability and confidentiality. For partners, the certification provides confidence that Truelio's operations are supported by robust, enterprise-grade security practices that are consistently applied and enforced.

"Our technology infrastructure was built from the ground up with security and scalability in mind," said Brian Benavides, Chief Technology Officer at Truelio. "This audit validates the work our engineering and compliance teams do every day to deliver a secure, resilient and trustworthy platform."

The completion of the SOC 2® Type 2 audit underscores Truelio's ongoing investment in delivering a secure, dependable and scalable environment, while continuing to innovate across its brand, marketing and technology offerings.

To access the SOC 2® Type 2 Independent Service Auditor's Report, visit the Truelio Trust Center or contact Truelio directly at info@truelio.com. To learn more about Truelio's culture, expertise and full suite of solutions, visit www.truelio.com.

About Truelio

Truelio is a leading brand experience solutions partner specializing in branding, digital marketing and technology solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with a growing presence across the U.S., we are a team of creative strategists, brand specialists and digital innovators dedicated to transforming brands through meaningful experiences. For over two decades, our partnership-driven culture and strategic approach have helped some of the world's top brands inspire growth, foster engagement and create lasting impact for employees and customers alike. Learn more about our expertise and full suite of solutions at truelio.com.

