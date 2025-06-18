Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - A review of hospitality job data from 2020 to 2024 by OysterLink identified roles with the strongest career potential based on wage increases, employment growth, and 10-year job outlook projections.





The analysis aims to help hospitality workers, job seekers, and planners understand the direction the industry is heading.

Top-Performing Hospitality Roles

These jobs saw strong wage and job growth from 2020 to 2024 and are expected to stay in demand through 2033.

Job Title Wage Growth Employment Growth 10-Year Outlook Annual Openings Bartender 37.95% 53.19% 9% 134,600 Busser 39.64% 18.44% 1% 471,200 Cook 25.77% 30.86% 17% 257,700 Chef 26% 79.64% 8% 24,600 Barback 26% 23.97% 2% 44,500 Hotel Manager 18.68% 30.07% 10% 6,000

"Hospitality is evolving fast, but it remains full of opportunity for those who pursue the right roles," said Milos Eric, General Manager and Founder of OysterLink. "We created OysterLink to help people align with those opportunities, not just find jobs, and build careers that last."

Reliable Roles with Moderate Growth

Support and entry-level roles demonstrated stable wage increases and healthy workforce expansion.

Job Title Wage Growth Employment Growth 10-Year Outlook Annual Openings Housekeeper 29.17% 7.46% 1% 190,600 Dishwasher 29.77% 19.21% 1% 80,500 Host/Hostess 29.15% 34.88% 0% 110,400 Concierge 15.46% 20.11% 5% 6,700

These roles are crucial to daily hospitality operations and remain in steady demand. Host and Hostess jobs, in particular, grew rapidly, highlighting the importance of guest service in both restaurants and hotels.

Roles with Declining Employment Trends

Certain positions showed declining or stagnant employment from 2020 to 2024, with weaker future outlooks.

Job Title Wage Growth Employment Growth 10-Year Outlook Annual Openings Cashier 23.75% -5.29% -11% 565,600 Porter 13.44% -52.15% 1% 4,500 Receptionist 18.73% -0.40% -1% 137,800

Cashier and Receptionist roles saw employment declines from 2020 to 2024. While openings remain, their long-term job outlook is negative. Porter roles experienced the largest employment drop among all listed jobs.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a leading job platform dedicated to the hospitality industry. We connect restaurants, hotels, and hospitality employers with skilled candidates across the U.S. and internationally.

With job listings, including bartender jobs in New York City and waiter jobs in Miami, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

