Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - A review of hospitality job data from 2020 to 2024 by OysterLink identified roles with the strongest career potential based on wage increases, employment growth, and 10-year job outlook projections.
OysterLink
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10722/256020_image04_june_10_2025_v1.jpg
The analysis aims to help hospitality workers, job seekers, and planners understand the direction the industry is heading.
Top-Performing Hospitality Roles
These jobs saw strong wage and job growth from 2020 to 2024 and are expected to stay in demand through 2033.
|Job Title
|Wage Growth
|Employment Growth
|10-Year Outlook
|Annual Openings
|Bartender
|37.95%
|53.19%
|9%
|134,600
|Busser
|39.64%
|18.44%
|1%
|471,200
|Cook
|25.77%
|30.86%
|17%
|257,700
|Chef
|26%
|79.64%
|8%
|24,600
|Barback
|26%
|23.97%
|2%
|44,500
|Hotel Manager
|18.68%
|30.07%
|10%
|6,000
"Hospitality is evolving fast, but it remains full of opportunity for those who pursue the right roles," said Milos Eric, General Manager and Founder of OysterLink. "We created OysterLink to help people align with those opportunities, not just find jobs, and build careers that last."
Reliable Roles with Moderate Growth
Support and entry-level roles demonstrated stable wage increases and healthy workforce expansion.
|Job Title
|Wage Growth
|Employment Growth
|10-Year Outlook
|Annual Openings
|Housekeeper
|29.17%
|7.46%
|1%
|190,600
|Dishwasher
|29.77%
|19.21%
|1%
|80,500
|Host/Hostess
|29.15%
|34.88%
|0%
|110,400
|Concierge
|15.46%
|20.11%
|5%
|6,700
These roles are crucial to daily hospitality operations and remain in steady demand. Host and Hostess jobs, in particular, grew rapidly, highlighting the importance of guest service in both restaurants and hotels.
Roles with Declining Employment Trends
Certain positions showed declining or stagnant employment from 2020 to 2024, with weaker future outlooks.
|Job Title
|Wage Growth
|Employment Growth
|10-Year Outlook
|Annual Openings
|Cashier
|23.75%
|-5.29%
|-11%
|565,600
|Porter
|13.44%
|-52.15%
|1%
|4,500
|Receptionist
|18.73%
|-0.40%
|-1%
|137,800
Cashier and Receptionist roles saw employment declines from 2020 to 2024. While openings remain, their long-term job outlook is negative. Porter roles experienced the largest employment drop among all listed jobs.
About OysterLink
OysterLink is a leading job platform dedicated to the hospitality industry. We connect restaurants, hotels, and hospitality employers with skilled candidates across the U.S. and internationally.
With job listings, including bartender jobs in New York City and waiter jobs in Miami, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.
Currently, OysterLink attracts over 400,000 monthly visitors and continues to grow steadily. For more information, visit oysterlink.com or contact PR Rep Ana at ana@oysterlink.com.
Media Contact
Ana Demidova
PR Representative
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256020
SOURCE: OysterLink