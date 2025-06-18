Tapestry, Inc.: Tapestry's Jessie Wasser Included in Trellis' 30 Under 30 List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Congratulations to Jessie Wasser, Tapestry Senior Manager of Sustainability, for making the 30 under 30 list at Trellis! Trellis' annual list recognizes young environmental leaders that have been responsible for helping their companies mitigate climate change. Each year, Trellis recognizes these professionals for the measurable success they have had in sustainability in the corporate world. Jessie joins an accomplished group of 270 rising young sustainability professionals Trellis has honored since 2016. Tapestry is proud that Jessie has been recognized for her contributions to our sustainability efforts.

In addition to her work at Tapestry, Jessie is an Adjunct Professor at Columbia University in the M.S. in Sustainability Management program. Over the last three years, she has taught a course on ESG-aligned Corporate Governance. Her background includes social purpose for Edelman and ESG consultancy work for Fortune 500 companies.

We connected with Jessie, and she shared a bit more about her role at Tapestry:

Q: Can you share your role, how long you've been at Tapestry and a few details about what your team oversees?

I have been with Tapestry for over four years on our NYC-based Sustainability Team. I manage ESG reporting, focused on management of sustainability-related data, alignment with regulations, and development of the company's annual corporate responsibility report. I also lead the company's greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting, and programming relating to energy, water and waste for the company's own operations. Development of the company's climate-related strategies is a part of my day-to-day priorities including decarbonization, climate risk assessments, and renewable energy.

Q: What is your proudest moment/achievement at Tapestry?

One of my most gratifying achievements at Tapestry has been supporting the development and execution of the company's global renewable energy strategy to achieve our target of 100% renewable electricity across our own operations. Thanks to several projects we engaged with around the world, we achieved 96% renewable energy last year and are firmly on track to attain 100% renewable power by the end of 2025. I feel incredibly proud to contribute to milestone goals that will ultimately reduce our company's carbon footprint.

Q: What words would you use to describe our culture?

In the four plus years I've been at Tapestry, sustainability has evolved into an integral part of our business strategy. Tapestry leaders empower collaboration across the company that fuels innovative solutions to complex challenges like climate change. Our 'Fabric of Change' motto rings true - we unite behind the shared goal of balancing beauty with responsibility in all that we do.

