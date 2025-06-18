Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - 1CM Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (OTCQB: MILFF) (FSE: IQ70) ("1CM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has approved its previously announced plan of arrangement involving SNDL Inc. ("SNDL"), pursuant to which SNDL will, among other things, acquire 32 cannabis retail stores operating under the Cost Cannabis and T Cannabis banners in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan (the "Arrangement").

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including certain outstanding regulatory approvals. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all of the conditions to the closing of the Arrangement, the Arrangement is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

About 1CM Inc.

1CM Inc. is a retailer of cannabis and liquor in Canada with a track record of developing cash-flow positive locations. Following closing of the Arrangement, 1CM expects to continue to develop new cannabis and liquor retail locations through organic growth and by way of future merger and acquisition transactions. For more information, please visit www.1CMinc.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("Forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements regarding the timing for closing of the Arrangement. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "likely", "outlook", "forecast", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see the risk factors discussed in the management information circular of 1CM dated May 12, 2025 and in 1CM's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis, for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. 1CM is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

