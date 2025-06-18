Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("the "Meeting"), held on June 18th, 2025.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.cosaresources.ca.

A total of 27,589,121 common shares, representing approximately 31.04% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of (a) reappointing D&H Group LLP as auditors of the Company (98.82% in favour), (b) setting the number of directors at seven (99.72% in favour), and (c) ratifying and approving the Company's Stock Option Plan (99.44% in favour).

Election of Directors

The following nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the successors are elected or appointed, with the voting results being as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Steve Blower 27,509,288 99.71% 79,833 0.29% Keith Bodnarchuk 26,818,288 97.20% 770,833 2.80% Janine Richardson 27,530,121 99.79% 59,000 0.21% Ted Trueman 27,509,288 99.71% 79,833 0.29% Wes Short 27,530,121 99.79% 59,000 0.21% Geoff Smith 27,530,121 99.79% 59,000 0.21% Elizabeth Sidle 27,330,121 99.06% 259,000 0.94%

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted 1,735,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and advisors of the Company. The incentive stock options will vest over a period of two years, have an exercise price of $0.225 per share, and are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Cosa Resources

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple underexplored 100% owned and Cosa-operated Joint Venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, the majority of which reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

In January of 2025, the Company entered a transformative strategic collaboration with Denison Mines that has secured Cosa access into several additional highly prospective eastern Athabasca uranium exploration projects. As Cosa's largest shareholder, Denison gains exposure to Cosa's potential for exploration success and its pipeline of uranium projects.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. Prior to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit and 92 Energy's GMZ zone and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

The Company's core focus throughout 2025 is drilling at the Murphy Lake North Joint Venture. Murphy Lake North is a 70/30 Joint Venture between Cosa and Denison respectively and is located at the northern end of the Larocque Lake trend. The Project is within three kilometres of and on trend with the Hurricane deposit. Initial drilling completed by Cosa during winter 2025 intersected broad zones of hydrothermal alteration of the sandstone, associated with prospective basement structures interpreted as the strike extension of those controlling the Hurricane deposit. An expanded follow-up campaign is set to commence in July.

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's exploration and development plans. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including the price of uranium and other commodities; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256043

SOURCE: Cosa Resources Corp.