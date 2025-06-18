Electronic Caregiver, inc.: NM Vintage Fund Invests in Electronic Caregiver to Strengthen Expansion of Leading Virtual Care Ecosystem

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Electronic Caregiver, Inc. ("ECG" or the "Company"), developer of the Addison Care virtual health platform, is pleased to announce that New Mexico Vintage Fund (NM Vintage Fund) has taken an equity stake in the Company. This strategic investment will support ECG's continued nationwide deployment and innovation in AI-driven virtual care technology.

"Electronic Caregiver is exactly the kind of bold, transformative company we exist to support - AI-powered, mission-driven, and built right here in New Mexico. We believe Addison Care has the potential to not only redefine virtual health globally, but to become the most successful venture-backed exit in our state's history," said Jordan Clancy, Managing Partner of NM Vintage Fund.

NM Vintage Fund is a leading early-stage venture capital fund based in Albuquerque-Santa Fe, that supports high-growth New Mexico entrepreneurs. Founded in 2022, NM Vintage Fund has invested in over 30 high-growth companies, deploying capital from its second fund into seven startups since 2022.

Electronic Caregiver (ECG) has established a vertically integrated enterprise-level care ecosphere, powered by its centralized national TeleCare operation and the breakthrough interactive patient interface, Addison Care. Following successful pilot deployments with Medicaid patients under a DD waiver program and controlled testing at multiple clinical sites for Medicare remote patient monitoring, Addison Care is now entering a nationwide expansion phase through an expansive reseller network. The platform's infrastructure has passed the AWS Well-Architected Review for two consecutive years, underscoring its scalability, security, and performance. Addison was also prominently featured in Samsung's exhibits at both HLTH 2024 and HIMSS 2025 in Las Vegas, validating Addison's position at the forefront of intelligent, accessible virtual care.

"With the current shortage of physicians and a projected global loss of over 30% of remaining doctors and nurses by 2030-largely due to retirement-virtual care isn't just a convenience, it's a necessity. Addison Care was designed to fill these critical gaps by delivering intelligent, engaging, and proactive support to the chronically ill, aging, disabled, and their family caregivers," said Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver.

About Electronic Caregiver and Addison Care

Electronic Caregiver is a pioneer in AI-powered virtual care technologies, offering the immersive Addison Care platform. With an integrated ecosystem of sensors, wearables, 24/7 physician access, emergency response, and TeleCare services, Addison Care enables aging-in-place, chronic care, and caregiver support. Headquartered in Las Cruces, ECG operates under Reg D 506(b), raising capital solely from accredited investors with no general solicitation.

About New Mexico Vintage Fund

New Mexico Vintage Fund is one of the most active early-stage VCs in the state. As a sponsor of New Mexico Angels, the firm offers LPs diversified investments across industry sectors and supports local entrepreneurs. NM Vintage Fund closed its second fund in mid-2024 and has since made a significant impact in the New Mexico startup ecosystem, with investments in seven companies.

Strategic Partnership & Next Steps

With this investment, NM Vintage Fund will leverage its network and expertise to support ECG's growth in product development, regional partnerships, and national scaling strategies. The collaboration strengthens ECG's position ahead of multiple acquisition discussions and anticipated IPO readiness within the next 12 months.

Forward-Looking Statement

This announcement is made in compliance with Regulation D Rule 506(b) and does not constitute a public offering. Investment details remain confidential, and no general solicitation has occurred. Only accredited investors participated in this transaction.

