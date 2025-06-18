AeroVironment, Inc. ("AV") (NASDAQ: AVAV) today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hans Christian Andersen Aiport in Odense, Denmark-home to the UAS Denmark Test Center-to explore joint utilization of the center's expansive airspace and advanced test facilities. The agreement aims to leverage UAS Denmark's strategic range and infrastructure to support AV's uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) demonstration operations, mission training, and customer integration activities across the region.

The collaboration is expected to enable joint research and development (R&D) initiatives and accelerate the growth of the UAS Denmark Test Center as a regional epicenter for advanced UAS innovation, evaluation, and operational readiness.

"This MOU represents a significant milestone in expanding AV's operational footprint in Europe," said Shane Hastings, AV's vice president and general manager of Medium UAS. "Our partnership with UAS Denmark positions us to deliver enhanced capabilities, mission-critical training, and integrated UAS solutions to allied defense forces and government stakeholders across the region."

This agreement follows AV's February 2025 Framework Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO), under which AV is delivering advanced UAS, operator and maintainer training, and lifecycle support to strengthen the Danish Armed Forces' intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. The MOU with UAS Denmark builds on this momentum and reinforces AV's commitment to delivering tactical advantage through scalable, reliable, and combat-proven UAS platforms.

By formalizing this collaboration, AV continues to expand its international partnerships and operational support capabilities-ensuring allied forces have access to the tools and training required to maintain readiness in dynamic environments.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment ("AV") (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a defense technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The company develops and deploys autonomous systems, precision strike systems, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities-built to meet the mission needs of today's warfighter and tomorrow's conflicts. With a national manufacturing footprint and a deep innovation pipeline, AV delivers proven systems and future-defining capabilities with speed, scale, and operational relevance. For more information visit: www.avinc.com

ABOUT UAS DENMARK TEST CENTER

Located at Hans Christian Andersen Airport in Odense, the UAS Denmark Test Center is one of Europe's leading hubs for drone testing, development, and innovation. With access to a dedicated BVLOS airspace, state-of-the-art facilities, and a collaborative ecosystem of government, academia, and industry, the center supports the advancement of cutting-edge unmanned technologies. For more information, visit: https://uasdenmark.dk/

