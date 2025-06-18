Anzeige
WKN: A12ELV | ISIN: US69354N1063 | Ticker-Symbol: POV1
Frankfurt
18.06.25 | 08:00
12,500 Euro
-1,57 % -0,200
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PRA GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRA GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,60012,90023:00
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 23:06 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRA Group, Inc.: Experienced Leader Owen James Promoted to President of PRA Group Europe

Promotion Builds on Successful 13-Year Career at PRA Group, Most Recently Overseeing Record Portfolio Investments as Global Investments Officer

NORFOLK, Va., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, has promoted Owen James to president of PRA Group Europe. As president of PRA Group Europe, James will provide leadership across 15 markets in Europe, Canada and Australia. He will also be responsible for overseeing portfolio investments across Europe, while building on the continued profitability of the European business.

Owen James promoted to president of PRA Group Europe, formerly global investments officer.

James will report to President and CEO Martin Sjolund, who he succeeds.

"I am honored to serve as president of PRA Group Europe and to build upon the success of our European business. I am excited to continue working with our senior leadership team in this new capacity to execute our strategy and further strengthen our company's presence in key strategic markets across Europe," said James.

Over the past seven years, PRA Group's European business has delivered strong results and become a significant driver of the company's performance, with more than $3 billion successfully invested in portfolios across Europe.

James has more than 30 years of experience in financial services. He joined PRA Group 13 years ago, through the company's acquisition of Mackenzie Hall Holdings in 2012. James performed various leadership roles in PRA Group's European business before serving as global investments officer, where he oversaw the company's global investment strategy. Prior to joining PRA Group, he worked for more than 15 years in a variety of senior roles at Intrum, a major European debt servicer and buyer.

"Having worked with Owen for more than 10 years, he is the ideal person to lead PRA Group Europe to continued success. Owen has deep investment experience, strong operational know-how and is a highly respected leader in the global nonperforming loan industry. I know he will build upon PRA Group Europe's track record of success as one of the most efficient debt-buying operations," said Sjolund.

About PRA Group
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Media Contact:
Giovanna Genard
Vice President, Global Communications and External Affairs | Marketing Leader
(757) 282-3343
Giovanna.Genard@PRAGroup.com

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
IR@PRAGroup.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714397/PRA_Group_Owen_James.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819349/PRA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experienced-leader-owen-james-promoted-to-president-of-pra-group-europe-302485746.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
