CJ 4DPLEX Partners with HOYTS Cinemas to Debut Exhibitor's First-Ever SCREENX Theater

Melbourne Central, HOYTS Flagship Cinema, will Feature the 270-Degree Panoramic SCREENX Auditorium

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, a worldwide leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and HOYTS Cinemas, Australia's largest single-brand movie exhibitor and one of the country's leading entertainment giants, announced today at CineEurope, the international trade show for the exhibition industry, they are launching the HOYTS' first-ever SCREENX auditorium at Melbourne Central, HOYTS' flagship cinema in Australia.

SCREENX reinvents the moviegoing experience with its revolutionary format, which seamlessly extends the screens onto the auditorium's surrounding walls on the left and right sides. Delivering this premium 270-degree panoramic display enhances key scenes with exclusive visual elements and fully immerses audiences in a one-of-a-kind cinematic adventure.

The new SCREENX auditorium will be the first of its kind in Melbourne and is the first new concept to be announced as part of HOYTS multi-million-dollar refurbishment at Melbourne Central. Located inside one of the city's busiest shopping centres, the 11-screen complex is already a destination for premium cinema, private events and group outings. With the addition of SCREENX, audiences can expect a new level of immersion. Among the seating options will be HOYTS' signature recliner seats, offering comfort alongside the cutting-edge visual format.

Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with HOYTS Cinemas to introduce their very first SCREENX auditoriums. Together, this partnership will allow us to bring our distinctive, high-end premium formats to audiences in Melbourne exclusively in theaters."

Damian Keogh, CEO and President of HOYTS Group, added: "We're excited to be the first to bring SCREENX to Melbourne. It represents another step forward in redefining the cinema experience and reinforces our commitment to innovation, quality and giving audiences more reasons to choose HOYTS. Today's moviegoers seek more than just entertainment; they crave unique experiences that transcend the ordinary. Whether it's the thrill of a horror film, the spectacle of a blockbuster, or the joy of a family movie, our guests seek immersive cinema experiences that transport them into the heart of the story. The introduction of HOYTS' first SCREENX experience at Melbourne Central reaffirms our commitment to pioneering innovative cinema experiences. Partnering with CJ 4DPLEX and their SCREENX technology, we continue to deliver cutting-edge entertainment that enriches the movie-going experience."

CJ 4DPLEX and HOYTS continue to expand premium cinematic offerings across Australia and New Zealand. HOYTS leading as the region's largest single-branded cinema chain, operates 60 cinemas across New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Australian Capital Territory, South Australia, Western Australia and New Zealand, will open the new SCREENX in November 2025 just in time for the holiday season. The new Melbourne Central SCREENX auditorium will feature a 50-foot-wide screen with panoramic projections and powered recliner seating providing an unmatched cinematic experience in the heart of Melbourne.

SCREENX is set to open at HOYTS Melbourne Central in time for the biggest blockbusters of the year with Warner Bros.' Wicked: For Good, Walt Disney Studios' Avatar: Fire & Ash, and Sony Pictures' Anaconda.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'SCREENX', '4DX', and 'Ultra 4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, SCREENX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 435 SCREENX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 775 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About Hoyts

Since opening the doors of their first cinema in 1909, HOYTS has gone on to become one of the world's leading entertainment companies - with more than 500 screens, and more than 60,000 seats, across the network. Today, it is the largest single-brand movie exhibitor in Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit www.hoyts.com.au.

