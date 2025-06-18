Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY) (OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce that each of the eight nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2025 was elected as director of the Company at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually earlier today.
Other matters put forward to shareholders at the Meeting included the appointment of the Company's auditors, which was also approved.
At the Meeting, 123,821,278 shares were voted, representing 60.25% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Detailed results of the Meeting are set out below and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
The voting results for number and election of Directors are set out below:
Name
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld Withheld
Russell Ball
107,585,415
89.19
13,041,072
10.81
Paul Harbidge
116,607,795
96.67
4,018,692
3.33
Randy Engel
116,295,638
96.41
4,330,849
3.59
Robert Doyle
116,305,771
96.42
4,320,716
3.58
Audra Walsh
105,924,536
87.81
14,701,951
12.19
Katherine Arnold
116,302,438
96.42
4,324,049
3.58
Alan Wilson
107,283,258
88.94
13,343,229
11.06
Arndt Brettschneider
116,104,638
96.25
4,521,849
3.75
The voting results for the additional resolution are set out below:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Appointment of Auditors
123,452,082
99.70
369,196
0.30
About Faraday Copper
Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".
