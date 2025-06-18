Anzeige
Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY) (OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce that each of the eight nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2025 was elected as director of the Company at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually earlier today.

Other matters put forward to shareholders at the Meeting included the appointment of the Company's auditors, which was also approved.

At the Meeting, 123,821,278 shares were voted, representing 60.25% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Detailed results of the Meeting are set out below and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The voting results for number and election of Directors are set out below:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld Withheld

Russell Ball

107,585,415

89.19

13,041,072

10.81

Paul Harbidge

116,607,795

96.67

4,018,692

3.33

Randy Engel

116,295,638

96.41

4,330,849

3.59

Robert Doyle

116,305,771

96.42

4,320,716

3.58

Audra Walsh

105,924,536

87.81

14,701,951

12.19

Katherine Arnold

116,302,438

96.42

4,324,049

3.58

Alan Wilson

107,283,258

88.94

13,343,229

11.06

Arndt Brettschneider

116,104,638

96.25

4,521,849

3.75

The voting results for the additional resolution are set out below:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Appointment of Auditors

123,452,082

99.70

369,196

0.30

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

For additional information please contact:

Stacey Pavlova, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Faraday Copper Corp.
E-mail: info@faradaycopper.com
Website: www.faradaycopper.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the Faraday website at www.faradaycopper.com.

SOURCE: Faraday Copper Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/faraday-copper-announces-annual-general-meeting-voting-results-1040274

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
