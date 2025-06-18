Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY) (OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce that each of the eight nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2025 was elected as director of the Company at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually earlier today.

Other matters put forward to shareholders at the Meeting included the appointment of the Company's auditors, which was also approved.

At the Meeting, 123,821,278 shares were voted, representing 60.25% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Detailed results of the Meeting are set out below and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The voting results for number and election of Directors are set out below:

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Withheld Russell Ball 107,585,415 89.19 13,041,072 10.81 Paul Harbidge 116,607,795 96.67 4,018,692 3.33 Randy Engel 116,295,638 96.41 4,330,849 3.59 Robert Doyle 116,305,771 96.42 4,320,716 3.58 Audra Walsh 105,924,536 87.81 14,701,951 12.19 Katherine Arnold 116,302,438 96.42 4,324,049 3.58 Alan Wilson 107,283,258 88.94 13,343,229 11.06 Arndt Brettschneider 116,104,638 96.25 4,521,849 3.75

The voting results for the additional resolution are set out below:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Appointment of Auditors 123,452,082 99.70 369,196 0.30

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

