DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Osteoarthritis Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the current developmental pipeline for osteoarthritis is robust, with several companies initiating clinical trials to investigate new treatment options or improve the use of existing ones. The dynamics of the osteoarthritis market are also anticipated to change in the coming years, owing to the rise in healthcare spending globally.

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteoarthritis is a chronic, degenerative joint condition marked by the progressive deterioration of joint tissues. It is the most common type of arthritis, with its occurrence rising sharply with age. Among chronic conditions in older adults, osteoarthritis accounts for 90-95% of cases in individuals over 40, and its prevalence grows with advancing age.

In 2024, approximately 97 million diagnosed cases were reported across the 7MM, with projections indicating a rise over the forecast period (2025-2034). The lifetime risk of symptomatic knee osteoarthritis is about 45-46%, while hip osteoarthritis risk is around 25%.

For years, injecting steroids and hyaluronic acid into the joint space has been a common practice, though its ongoing use has sparked debate in academic circles. Originally approved nearly two decades ago, early intra-articular hyaluronic acid treatments required up to five injections. Reducing this to three injections typically eases the burden.

Today, several FDA-approved single-injection hyaluronic acid products are available, proven to enhance mobility and reduce pain for up to 26 weeks post-treatment. These safer, more effective options with fewer injections may also lower long-term healthcare costs.

Learn more about the osteoarthritis treatment market @ Primary Osteoarthritis Market

The FDA has approved several hyaluronate products, including SUPARTZ, ORTHOVISC, EUFLEXXA, and GEL-ONE cross-linked Hyaluronate. ZILRETTA, developed by Pacira BioSciences/Flexion Therapeutics, is the first and only extended-release intra-articular treatment for knee osteoarthritis pain, approved by the US FDA in October 2017.

JOYCLU, developed by Ono Pharmaceutical/Seikagaku Corporation, combines hyaluronic acid and diclofenac (an anti-inflammatory) using Seikagaku's proprietary technology. CINGAL, Anika's third-generation viscosupplement for knee osteoarthritis pain, follows their earlier products, Orthovisc and Monovisc.

HYMOVIS, from Fidia Farmaceutici, is a sterile, non-pyrogenic viscoelastic hydrogel in a single-use syringe, approved by the US FDA in August 2015 for knee osteoarthritis. SYNOJOYNT, by Hanmi Pharmaceutical/Teva Pharmaceuticals, is a sterile, gel-like product with highly purified hyaluronan, relaunched in 2022 and marketed with Arthrex in the US.

Orion Pharma's NSAIDs, including NOVOXEN (naproxen + esomeprazole), EROFLAM (etoricoxib), TENDONIL (acemetacin), ORFENAC (diclofenac sodium), and TENORIX (tenoxicam), are designed to relieve symptoms and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis.

Find out more on the osteoarthritis drugs market @ Osteoarthritis Therapy Market

At present, osteoarthritis treatments include NSAIDs, opioids, intra-articular corticosteroids, intra-articular hyaluronic acid, and other options. Despite NSAIDs' gastrointestinal and cardiovascular risks and acetaminophen's limited efficacy, both are commonly prescribed. In the EU4 and the UK, NSAID use is higher than in the US, though opioid use is increasing. Several companies are working on new osteoarthritis therapies that, if approved, could slow disease progression and potentially offer a cure.

The emerging market comprises novel classes such as TRPV1 receptor agonists, pan-CLK/DYRK modifiers, stem cell therapies, GLP-1 receptor agonists, Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors, and others. Among the potential therapies for managing osteoarthritis symptoms, ZILOSUL (Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals), JTA-004 (BioSenic), Resiniferatoxin (Grünenthal), CNTX-4975 (Centrexion Therapeutics), and AMZ001 (Amzell) emerged as the top five contenders.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major osteoarthritis therapeutics market @ Osteoarthritis Drugs Market

Pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS), a semi-synthetic drug derived from European beech tree wood chips, exhibits anti-inflammatory and tissue-regenerative properties alongside mild anti-thrombotic effects. In April 2022, the US FDA granted Fast Track Designation to ZILOSUL for osteoarthritis treatment. Paradigm secured European regulatory and ethics approvals in March 2023 for the global pivotal PARA_OA_002 clinical trial. By April 2024, Paradigm submitted critical documents to the US FDA to advance its Phase III osteoarthritis clinical program.

JTA-004, developed by BioSenic, is a next-generation intra-articular injectable for knee osteoarthritis pain. In March 2023, BioSenic reassessed its Phase III trial results, with post-hoc analysis revealing JTA-004's superior pain relief compared to placebo and an active comparator in patients with severe, inflammatory knee osteoarthritis. BioSenic is now seeking partnerships to further develop JTA-004 based on these findings.

AMZ001, a high-potency, odorless, noninvasive topical gel with 3.06% diclofenac sodium, is applied directly to the knee. Approved by the FDA and EMA, this proprietary technology completed a successful four-week Phase II/III efficacy study in 440 patients across the US, Denmark, and the Czech Republic. It is currently under evaluation in Phase III for knee osteoarthritis treatment.

Discover more about osteoarthritis drug development @ Osteoarthritis Treatment Updates

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for osteoarthritis are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the osteoarthritis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the US osteoarthritis treatment market size is expected to grow from ~USD 19 billion in 2024 at a significant CAGR by 2034. In 2024, Opioids captured the highest osteoarthritis treatment market size by therapies, i.e., around USD 9.4 billion in the US. The growth of the osteoarthritis market is driven by an aging global population and rising prevalence of the condition. Increasing demand for innovative treatments, such as biologics, injectables, and topical therapies, further fuels osteoarthritis market expansion.

DelveInsight's latest published market report, titled as Osteoarthritis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034, will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the osteoarthritis country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The osteoarthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Cases of Osteoarthritis

Joint Site-specific Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

Gender-specific Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

Age-specific Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

Severity-specific Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

Total Treated Cases of Osteoarthritis

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM osteoarthritis market. Highlights include:

10-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis up to 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion

Access and Reimbursement

Download this osteoarthritis market report to assess the epidemiology forecasts, understand the patient journeys, know KOLs' opinions about the upcoming treatment paradigms, and determine the factors contributing to the shift in the osteoarthritis market. Also, stay abreast of the mitigating factors to improve your market position in the osteoarthritis therapeutic space.

Related Reports

Osteoarthritis Epidemiology

Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the osteoarthritis epidemiology trends.

Osteoarthritis Pipeline

Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key osteoarthritis companies, including Biosplice Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Bone Therapeutics S.A, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Techfields Pharma, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Taiwan Bio Therapeutics, OliPass Corporation, Bioventus, Medipost, LG Chem, ICM Biotech, Cells for Cells SA, GWOXI Stem Cell Applied Technology, UnicoCell Biomed, Magellan Biologicals, Levicept, Arthrogen, Personalized Stem Cells, Peptinov, Orient Europharma, ZYUS Life Sciences, Lubris Biopharma, Saol Therapeutics, Ageless Biotech, Synartro AB, Plakous Therapeutics, Ribomic, Meluha Therapeutics, among others.

Knee Osteoarthritis Market

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key knee osteoarthritis companies, including Centrexion Therapeutics, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Galapagos NV, Cytonics, Flexion Therapeutics, among others.

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis Market

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key erosive hand osteoarthritis companies, including AbbVie, Celgene Corporation, Amgen, XOMA (US) LLC, among others.

