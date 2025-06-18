Academic friend or foe? Yugo research reveals how students supercharge their studies with AI

Despite academic advantages, substantial fears remain about AI's impact

LONDON, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As universities grapple with how to effectively police AI, new Yugo research reveals the extent to which students are using it as a powerful study companion.

Across Australia just under half of students (48%) are using AI to proof academic work and help with grammar. A third apply the technology to simplify complex information (34%) and inspire ideas (38%).

The research, which the first global student housing brand and operator conducted anonymously, involved over 7,000 students across nine countries to explore how they are adapting to the new technology.

It revealed that while students feel a mix of excitement and trepidation about what AI means for them, there is a strong determination to conscientiously embrace the technology and maximise its potential.

The research revealed that 65% of the Australia's students are excited by AI, with over half identifying productivity increases (58%) and an improved work-life balance (69%) as amongst the biggest advantages of AI.

Ironically students' enjoyment of the groundbreaking tech is compromised by substantial fears about the impact it might have on their future. While 33% in Australia are drawing on AI to help craft CVs, 69% fear AI-fuelled job losses and 52% worry about an eventual decline in human intelligence.

Joe Persechino, Chief Operating Officer at Yugo, said: "Adapting to the powerful presence of this technology in our lives isn't straightforward. It's understandable that universities are concerned about how students are using AI, particularly in relation to coursework and exam preparation. Caution and thoughtful evaluation from both universities and students is entirely appropriate.

"However, it's important to highlight the conscientious approach demonstrated by the vast majority of university students. Overwhelmingly, students are using AI responsibly - as a study aid rather than anything untoward. They're applying AI in a variety of constructive ways, such as generating practice exam questions, receiving feedback on their work, and even accessing virtual tutoring support.

"We believe we should play an active role in guiding students to use AI ethically, because like it or not, this technology is here to stay."

Beyond education - a global view

Yugo's research also highlighted students' hopes and fears for wider AI-fuelled societal impacts.

Healthcare advancements are seen as a major upside to the new technology. Over half (58%) of respondents say that AI will enable advances in healthcare research and technology, and a quarter (23%) anticipate increased access to broader and more affordable mental health services. The data also shows that 44% are using AI in some form to aid their own wellbeing.

However, political and economic threats are cited as genuine concerns across the world. Increased cybersecurity threats and the risk of AI being negatively harnessed for political purposes are feared by 57% and 52% of students respectively. The spread of fake news concerns 51% of students.

