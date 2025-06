Hyperliquid (HYPE) is rebounding strongly after a 40% drop, fueled by solid technicals, record volumes, and whale accumulation. Traders eye a breakout toward $50, but watch key support at $40. After plummeting roughly 40% from its December high, Hyperliquid (HYPE) has exploded back into the spotlight-up nearly 200% in the past two months and hitting ...

