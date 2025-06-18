SupplySide Global Provides Essential Sourcing Solutions for Expanding Health and Wellness Market

Formulation-driven product development from concept to creation presented among 1,600 leading companies with expanded show floor zones for curated discovery.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / SupplySide Global opens registration for the premier event for the health and nutrition industries (October 27-30, Mandalay Bay). SupplySide Global unites professionals from the dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries, drawing attendees from 80 countries around the world as the catalyst for nutrition innovation. Expanding this year, SupplySide Global brings dedicated category zones and a larger location to the Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Services & Support and the New Exhibitor Zone area, providing additional show hours and opportunities for exhibitors to showcase products, services and broaden market reach.

Business professionals including research and development, product development, quality assurance and quality control, purchasing, supply chain management and processing deliver leading products and ingredients from ideation to formulation, connecting each section of the supply chain. Several key trends across the industry such as longevity, brain health, holistic and conscious beauty, protein supplementation and delivery format innovation are on display in the expansive expo hall, delivering the next generation of solutions in formulation, processing and sourcing.

"In an era where consumer wellness demands are rapidly redefining entire categories, SupplySide Global stands as a nexus connecting the industry's most brilliant minds with its most ambitious market opportunities," shares Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President of Health and Nutrition at Informa Markets. "This vast network of products, services and knowledgeable professionals accelerates the journey from laboratory concept to retail shelf in ways that surpass isolated business operations and create long-term success in today's interconnected landscape."

More than 130 hours of expert-led education will provide critical insights into formulation, regulatory developments, strategic, technology and consumer behaviors. Sessions will dive into emerging science, market trends and business models that are shaping the health and nutrition world. Actionable knowledge will be shared by the industry's most credible voices including Paul Shapiro, CEO at The Better Meat Co, Jonny Bowden, President and CEO at Tigermaxx, Inc., co-author of the best-selling book "The Great Cholesterol Myth" and Laura Berman Fortgang, Owner/Founder at Now What?® Coaching, a division of InterCoach, Inc.

SupplySide Global offers connections through curated networking opportunities that move ideas and partnerships forward. From casual meetups to structured speed networking and industry receptions, the event provides countless ways to foster meaningful relationships. First-time attendees and returning veterans alike will have access to tailored programs designed to meet unique goals, from finding new supply partners and launching products to exploring collaborative ventures.

As the global market for health and wellness continues its upward trajectory, projected to reach $8.5 trillion by 2027 , SupplySide Global provides professionals with tools and resources to lead in an increasingly competitive and health-conscious marketplace.

To register to attend SupplySide Global, please visit www.supplysideglobal.com.

New pass types and group discounts are available for registration. The Explorer and Experience Pass options provide premium event and conference access to both new and returning professionals. Special group rates have also been introduced, making collaborative attendance more accessible. For complete details, please visit: www.supplysideglobalregistration.com

About SupplySide Global?

SupplySide Global, organized by Informa Markets, is the premier business-to-business trade show where supplement, food, and beverage industry professionals make powerful connections. Consumer product decision-makers, suppliers and manufacturers develop partnerships that bring innovative products to life and to market. The supply chain connects at this global exhibition where ingredient and technology companies debut the latest breakthroughs, nutrition scientists find solutions to formulation challenges, and consumer brands source ideas and ingredients that accelerate product development and business growth. A must-attend event, SupplySide Global is more than a trade show, it is the catalyst for nutrition innovation. The SupplySide Portfolio also includes SupplySide Connect New Jersey and publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal.?

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit? www.informamarkets.com .

