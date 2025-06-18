Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Agrinam Acquisition Corporation (TSX: AGRI.U) ("Agrinam"), a special purpose acquisition corporation ("SPAC") today announced that further to its press release dated June 5, 2025, the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has informed Agrinam that it has denied Agrinam's appeal to the TSX's initial decision to deny Agrinam's request for a discretionary waiver from the requirements of Section 1022 of the TSX Company Manual, and a corresponding request for approval of an extension to Agrinam's permitted timeline within which to complete its qualifying acquisition from June 15, 2025 to September 15, 2025 (the "TSX First Appeal Decision").

Agrinam subsequently submitted a corresponding appeal in respect of the TSX First Appeal Decision in accordance with Sections 642 and 1021 of the TSX Company Manual, along with a Listing Application, and as of the date of this press release such appeal remains ongoing and under review by the TSX (the "Second Level of Appeal"). In connection with the Second Level of Appeal, Agrinam also requested a deferral of any administrative steps and a deferral of any delisting to be undertaken by the TSX until the merits of the Second Level of Appeal have been fully considered.

Agrinam maintains that its appeal of the TSX First Appeal Decision is well founded and remains committed to completing the remaining steps of its qualifying acquisition in a timely manner that is consistent with applicable TSX requirements and applicable securities laws. There is no assurance that the Second Level of Appeal will be approved or that an extension in Agrinam's permitted timeline within which to complete its qualifying acquisition will be granted.

Also, further to Agrinam's press release dated June 12, 2025, Agrinam's shareholders approved an amendment to the amended and restated articles of Agrinam to extend the date by which Agrinam has to consummate a qualifying acquisition from June 15, 2025 to September 15, 2025, however, as of the date of this press release, Agrinam has not yet amended its articles to reflect same.

About Agrinam Acquisition Corporation

Agrinam Acquisition Corporation is a SPAC incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which includes but is not limited to, the outcome of the Second Agrinam Appeal and any corresponding extension of Agrinam's permitted timeline within which to complete its qualifying acquisition. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Agrinam's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, amongst other things, the risk that the TSX may not approve the Second Agrinam Appeal; the regulatory environment; economic and market conditions; and other risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in Agrinam's preliminary long-form prospectus dated May 15, 2025, available under Agrinam's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Agrinam does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

