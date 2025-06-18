Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Agrinam Acquisition Corporation (TSX: AGRI.U) (the "Corporation") announced today that no Class A Restricted Voting Shares were deposited for redemption and thus no Class A Restricted Voting Shares will be redeemed pursuant to the option to redeem provided to holders (the "Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders") of Class A Restricted Voting Shares (the "Redemption") in connection with the Corporation's special meeting of Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders and holders of Class B Shares ("Class B Shareholders" and together with Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders, the "Shareholders") held on June 10, 2025 (the "Meeting"), whereat the Class A Restricted Voting Shareholders approved an ordinary resolution to extend the date by which the Corporation has to consummate a qualifying acquisition from June 15, 2025 to September 15, 2025 (the "Extension") and a special resolution for an amendment to the amended and restated articles of the Corporation (the "Amendment").

The Extension and the Amendment are conditional upon and remain subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Agrinam Acquisition Corporation

Agrinam Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that a qualifying acquisition may not be completed within the Corporation's permitted timeline or the potential failure to obtain an extension of the qualifying acquisition deadline if sought by the Corporation, the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of any proposed qualifying acquisition, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's preliminary long-form prospectus dated May 14, 2025. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256066

SOURCE: Agrinam Acquisition Corporation