Millennia Housing Management Announces New Leadership As Company Focuses on Expansion of Existing Market-Rate Portfolio

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Today, Millennia Housing Management announced the promotion of Michael Pico to President and Chief Operating Officer, Angelica Sinito to Chief Investment Officer, and Renee Weiss to Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, effective immediately. These strategic leadership changes are intended to support the company's increased investment in and expansion of its market-rate portfolio, as Founder and CEO Frank Sinito steps away from daily operations to focus on his other diversified business ventures. He will continue as owner of the company and the portfolio.

"My three decades at the helm of Millennia Housing Management have been deeply rewarding, as together with our talented and committed team, we have preserved more the 20,000 units of affordable housing across the country, and were recognized by Affordable Housing Finance as #1 and #2 on the list of Top 10 Companies Completing Substantial Rehabilitations," said Frank Sinito. "As the company focuses on its next era of growth and opportunity, I am immensely confident in the leadership abilities and strategic expertise of Michael, Angelica, and Renee, all of whom have shown remarkable commitment, skill, and vision."

Since joining Millennia in 2021, Pico has been instrumental in strengthening operations. In this expanded role, he will lead the day-to-day operations of the company, drive portfolio performance, and oversee key functional areas, including Operations, Human Resources, Information Technology, and Accounting. With more than 30 years of experience, including a decade holding leadership positions in the property management industry, Pico will focus on delivering actionable operational results while fostering a high-performance, resident-centered culture.

Angelica Sinito has been a stalwart leader at Millennia, and in her new role, will lead all property dispositions, oversee financial reporting, as well as manage the company's debt and equity relationships. Possessing extensive experience in acquisitions, capital strategy, and investment execution, Angelica Sinito will play a central role in shaping Millennia's capital markets strategy, optimizing the company's investment approach, managing relationships with financial partners, and ensuring the successful alignment of transactions with the company's long-term business objectives. Angelica Sinito will also oversee the strategic sale of the affordable housing portfolio and further expansion of the existing market-rate platform.

Weiss has most recently served as Millennia's General Counsel and has established herself as a trusted legal advisor and partner, overseeing a range of issues, as well as leading the risk management department. Weiss has been a consistent leader across corporate, property, and tenant matters, and has worked closely with governmental and civic partners and entities. As Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Weiss will oversee the legal function, managing all corporate policies with a focus on ethics, compliance, and excellence.

Pico, Angelica Sinito, and Weiss will serve on Millennia's newly formed Executive Committee.

"As I transition away from daily leadership and the company increases its investment in its market-rate portfolio, I firmly believe that Millennia remains poised for continued success under the talent and leadership of our new Executive Committee," said Frank Sinito.

