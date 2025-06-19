Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to report that all management resolutions proposed in the Management Proxy Circular were approved by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held Wednesday June 18, 2025, including:

The number of Directors for the Company was set at four. The four members elected to the Board of Directors include: David G. Tafel, Jeremy Wright, Stephen J. Wilkinson and Brian Crawford. Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. The Company's rolling Stock Option Plan and Equity Incentive Plan were approved.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino holds a 100% interest in the (drill ready) Yergo Lithium Project in Catamarca, Argentina. The project is situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in several gold exploration projects located within northwestern Ontario, Canada, including: the drill-ready, South of Otter, Red Lake gold project; the Melema West, Atikokan project; the Allison Lake North project and the Gold Creek, Thunder Bay project (optioned to Delta Resources Limited.)

